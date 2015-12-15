Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market 2020 With Expected Growth Top Key Company: Bearingpoint, MetricStream, NICE Actimize, Broadridge, Traiana, Finastra, Targens GmbH, Acin, Fenergo, Accuity, Lombard Risk

The banks and financial institutions operate in a highly regulated environment and continuously face new regulations to prevent money laundering and restrict terrorist funding. Banks spend hefty amount due to fines and penalties for non-compliance with regulations. The annual spending of the financial institutions for non-compliance issues is more than $100 billion. The FinTech industry, over the last couple of years, has realized the need and opportunity of RegTech Market software. The RegTech Market vendors offer software to simplify the implementation of regulations for financial institutions.

The global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market is expected to growing at a CAGR of +23% during the forecast period.

An erudite study of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market has been published by The Research Insights. The report features distinctive market trends Regulatory Technology (RegTech) The report focuses on enabling readers to by providing significant aspects of businesses such as, recent developments, technological platforms, various standard operating procedures, and tools, which help to boost the performance of industries. A detailed analysis of primary and secondary research techniques have been studied in order to investigate desired data effectively.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Bearingpoint, MetricStream, NICE Actimize, Broadridge, Traiana, Finastra, Targens GmbH, Acin, Fenergo, Accuity, Lombard Risk, Agreement Express, Exiger (DDIQ), EastNets, Amlpartners, Sysnet Global Solutions, MindBridge Ai, IdentityMind Global, Regbot, Arachnys

Inclusive of a blanket survey for global regions, Regulatory Technology (RegTech) (North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and India), the report provides a thorough scope of the current market size. Statistical data draws attention to crucial market indicators Regulatory Technology (RegTech) these insinuate on factors that will propel and restrain market growth. Furthermore, SWOT and Porter’s Five Analysis’ curated information provides better understanding of existing companies.

A distinctive feature of the research report is, it highlights key market driving and curbing factors with regards to the growth of the companies. Apart from providing an accurate assessment of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market by using effective tools and methodologies to discover informative data, the report also provides applicable strategies Regulatory Technology (RegTech) to discover global opportunities for import and export. Overall, the report is inclusive of significant market factors like which plays a crucial indicator to boost company performance.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Regulatory technology market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Regulatory technology market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Regulatory technology market.

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Regulatory technology market.

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Contents:

Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC