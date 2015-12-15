Digital Dental Impression Devices Market 2020-2026 | Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., 3M ESPE

The Digital Dental Impression Devices Market is expected to grow worth of USD +10 billion and at a CAGR of +19% over the forecast period 2020-2026

Digital Dental Impression Devices market has been studied in terms of all parameters such as applications, types, products and many other. Each and every data leading to growth or fall of the respective segments have been explained. Entire supply chain with respect to Digital Dental Impression Devices market is studied in depth and is conveyed in the most comprehensive way possible. Driving forces, restraints and opportunities are given to help give a better picture of this market investment for the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Digital impressioning is a technology which usages light emitting diode (LED), lasers or other optical sources to scan and develop intraoral images. Digital impressioning technology provides three-dimensional (3D) scanned images of denatal impressions with high clarity which enables dentists to create restorations fast, thereby speeding up the overall treatment. Digital impressioning also helps in eliminating limitations such as multiple impressions and wastage of impression materials used in traditional impressioning.

Top Key Players:

Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., 3M ESPE, Carestream Health, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Hint-Els GmbH, Glidewell Laboratories, Ormco Corporation, Planmeca Oy

Globally, growing need for digital equipment for an easy and comfortable treatment experience is one of the key growth driver for digital dental impression devices during the forecast period.

Digital Dental Impression Devices Market: Segmentation Overview—

By Product:

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

By End User:

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Other

North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the core geographical segments in the worldwide market for digital impression systems.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to present the most auspicious growth opportunities, thanks to the strengthening economic condition and the subsequent improvement in the living standard of customers.

