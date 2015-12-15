Dental Devices Market Report 2020-2026 | Increasing CAGR By Straumann, NobelBiocare, Siron, Astra Tech, Biolase

Dental devices consist of tools used to examine, operate, restore, and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures, required during dental treatments. The global market for dental devices involves of various segments like general and diagnostic devices market, treatment based devices market, dental consumables market, and other dental devices market. These contain a range of dental care devices like crowns and bridges, dental chairs and equipment, implants, lasers, biomaterials, dental radiology equipment, oral hygiene products, and toothbrushes.

The Dental Devices Market is expected to grow worth of USD +10 billion and at a CAGR of +6% over the forecast period 2020-2026

The growth can be attributed to key factors such as rising demand for dental procedures, prevalence of dental disorders, and rise in medical tourism activities pertaining to these procedures. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and demand for preventive, restorative, and surgical services for dental care is likely to boost the growth.

Top Key Players:

Straumann, NobelBiocare, Siron, Astra Tech, Biolase, Henry Schein, and Biomet

Leading factors affecting the growth of the market in a positive and negative perspective is examined and evaluated and projected in the report in detail. Insightful views and case studies from various industry experts help make the Dental Devices Market report more authentic.

Considering regions, major parts of the globe are covered with depth of research including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The consumption, revenue, market value, production, share and growth rate of Dental Devices market from 2019 to 2025 is been covered.

Dental Devices Market: Segmentation Overview—

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Dental Laboratories

By Product:

Dental Extraoral and Intraoral Radiology

Dental Lasers

Cone Beam CT Systems

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Chairs

Light Cure Equipment

