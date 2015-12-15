Huge Growth on Global Data As A Service Market 2027: Key Players like Microsoft Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services, HP Enterprise Services, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation

Businesses are in need of new capabilities to sustain in the market and create a competitive advantage for themselves. Due to rapid changes in technology, the enterprises are shifting towards cloud-based services to help their businesses to reduce the cost of building, running, and protecting applications, thus, accelerating business agility. Data as a service (DaaS) is a model that provides data on demand to the users irrespective of the geography or organization separation of provider and consumer. DaaS is a cost-efficient, responsive service that lets businesses focus on selling their products, rather than sourcing, managing, and activating data.

The factors responsible for driving the market are growing adoption of data analytics across different industry verticals and rising demand for real-time data analytics. Moreover, the market is also driven by increased adoption of cloud-based services in enterprises. Initiatives such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility are the major opportunities in data as a service (DaaS) market

The Global Data As A Service Market is accounted by growing at a CAGR of +12% during the forecast period.

The revenue, production, price, and market share of these players are referred to as accurate information.

Key players in the global Data As A Service Market include, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services, HP Enterprise Services, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, SunGard, Datameer, Opera Solutions LLC, Sisense, Birst, MapR Technologies, Mirantis.

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the Global ——market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report.

