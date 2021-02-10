Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Cyber Security will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 11 million by 2023, from US$ 4 million in 2017.

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation, or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.

North China was the largest market with a market share of 43.16% in 2012 and 38.62% in 2017 with an increase of 4.54%. East and Southwest China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 11.74% and 11.23% in 2016.



The cyber security market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What is more, information security program will be more and more integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, based on the associated with timely data and display attacks, the security program will be able to more accurately identify or even predict the attack in the future.



The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, the activities of a better customer experience, establish the whole eco-system of the industry, and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Cyber Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.







To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:







Segmentation by product type:



Security Software



Security Hardware



Segmentation by application:



Government



Education



Enterprise



Financial



Medical



Others







We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



Japan



Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Spain



Middle East & Africa



Egypt



South Africa



Israel



Turkey



GCC Countries







The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:



Venustech



Westone



H3C



Huawei



Topsec



Nsfocus



Sangfor



360 Enterprise Security



Symantec Corporation



Asiainfo



DBAPPSecurity







In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.







Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Enterprise Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of Enterprise Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.



Focuses on the key global Enterprise Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.



To analyze the Enterprise Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



To project the size of Enterprise Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





Table of Contents













2018-2023 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Report (Status and Outlook)







1 Scope of the Report



1.1 Market Introduction



1.2 Research Objectives



1.3 Years Considered



1.4 Market Research Methodology



1.5 Economic Indicators



1.6 Currency Considered







2 Executive Summary



2.1 World Market Overview



2.1.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size 2013-2023



2.1.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size CAGR by Region



2.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Segment by Type



2.2.1 Security Software



2.2.2 Security Hardware



2.2.3 Security Services



2.3 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type



2.3.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



2.3.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)



2.4 Enterprise Cyber Security Segment by Application



2.4.1 Government



2.4.2 Education



2.4.3 Enterprise



2.4.4 Financial



2.4.5 Medical



2.4.6 Others



2.5 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application



2.5.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)



2.5.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)







3 Global Enterprise Cyber Security by Players



3.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players



3.1.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Players (2016-2018)



3.1.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)



3.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Products Offered



3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis



3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis



3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)



3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants



3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion







4 Enterprise Cyber Security by Regions



4.1 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Regions



4.2 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth



4.3 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth



4.4 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth



4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth







5 Americas



5.1 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Countries



5.2 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type



5.3 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application



5.4 United States



5.5 Canada



5.6 Mexico



5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries







6 APAC



6.1 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Countries



6.2 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type



6.3 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application



6.4 China



6.5 Japan



6.6 Korea



6.7 Southeast Asia



6.8 India



6.9 Australia



6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries







7 Europe



7.1 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security by Countries



7.2 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type



7.3 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application



7.4 Germany



7.5 France



7.6 UK



7.7 Italy



7.8 Russia



7.9 Spain



7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries







8 Middle East & Africa



8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security by Countries



8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type



8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application



8.4 Egypt



8.5 South Africa



8.6 Israel



8.7 Turkey



8.8 GCC Countries







9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



9.1 Market Drivers and Impact



9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions



9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries



9.2 Market Challenges and Impact



9.3 Market Trends







10 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Forecast



10.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)



10.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Regions



10.2.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)



10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast



10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast



10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast



10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast



10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries



10.3.1 United States Market Forecast



10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast



10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast



10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast



10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries



10.4.1 China Market Forecast



10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast



10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast



10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast



10.4.5 India Market Forecast



10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast



10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries



10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast



10.5.2 France Market Forecast



10.5.3 UK Market Forecast



10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast



10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast



10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast



10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries



10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast



10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast



10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast



10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast



10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast



10.7 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Type



10.8 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Application







11 Key Players Analysis



11.1 Venustech



11.1.1 Company Details



11.1.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.1.3 Venustech Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.1.4 Main Business Overview



11.1.5 Venustech News



11.2 Westone



11.2.1 Company Details



11.2.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.2.3 Westone Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.2.4 Main Business Overview



11.2.5 Westone News



11.3 H3C



11.3.1 Company Details



11.3.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.3.3 H3C Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.3.4 Main Business Overview



11.3.5 H3C News



11.4 Huawei



11.4.1 Company Details



11.4.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.4.3 Huawei Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.4.4 Main Business Overview



11.4.5 Huawei News



11.5 Topsec



11.5.1 Company Details



11.5.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.5.3 Topsec Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.5.4 Main Business Overview



11.5.5 Topsec News



11.6 Nsfocus



11.6.1 Company Details



11.6.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.6.3 Nsfocus Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.6.4 Main Business Overview



11.6.5 Nsfocus News



11.7 Sangfor



11.7.1 Company Details



11.7.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.7.3 Sangfor Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.7.4 Main Business Overview



11.7.5 Sangfor News



11.8 360 Enterprise Security



11.8.1 Company Details



11.8.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.8.3 360 Enterprise Security Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.8.4 Main Business Overview



11.8.5 360 Enterprise Security News



11.9 Symantec Corporation



11.9.1 Company Details



11.9.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.9.3 Symantec Corporation Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.9.4 Main Business Overview



11.9.5 Symantec Corporation News



11.10 Asiainfo



11.10.1 Company Details



11.10.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered



11.10.3 Asiainfo Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.10.4 Main Business Overview



11.10.5 Asiainfo News



11.11 DBAPPSecurity







12 Research Findings and Conclusion





