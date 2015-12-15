Cathode Materials Market to set Phenomenal Growth| Nichia, Sustainable Enterprises Media, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical

Databridge Market Research has found Global Cathode Materials Market is most developing area in the world. Cathode Materials market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.,LTD., SHOWA DENKO K.K., The Dow Chemical Company, NICHIA CORPORATION, TODAKOGYO CORP, NEI Corporation, Nexeon Limited, Toda Kogyo Corp, Nichia Corporation, Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc., Ube Industries, Nexeon.

Global Cathode Materials Market is expected to reach USD 24.50 billion by 2025, from USD 15.07 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Drivers and Restraints of the Cathode Materials market

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for electric vehicle

Rising demand for consumer electronics

High demand in the renewable energy industry.

Market Restraint:

Strict attention for the safety requirement for cathode material during operation

Safety issue related to storage and transportation.

Global Cathode Materials Market Segmentation: By Battery Type: Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion, Others By Material: Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Others By Application: Electronics, Energy Storage System, Automotive, Power Tools

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, KUREHA CORPORATION, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co.,LTD., SHOWA DENKO K.K., The Dow Chemical Company, NICHIA CORPORATION, TODAKOGYO CORP, NEI Corporation, Nexeon Limited, Toda Kogyo Corp, Nichia Corporation, Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc., Ube Industries, Nexeon” Ahead in the Cathode Materials Market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cathode Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Cathode Materials Manufacturers

Cathode Materials Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cathode Materials Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

