Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide| Nor-Lake, Illinois Tool Works, Tecumseh Products

Databridge Market Research has found Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is most developing area in the world. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Standex International Corporation, Lennox International, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., AHT Cooling Syste ms, Whirlpool Corporation, Manitowoc Foodservice, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Inc., FUJIMAK CORPORATION, Dover Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Johnson Controls, Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Imbera FoodService, Master-Bilt Products, Middleby Corporation, Nor-Lake Inc., Tecumseh Products.

Increased demand from commercial outlets for these equipment’s has driven the market for global commercial refrigeration equipment market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 raising the initial estimated value of USD 43.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 70.06 billion by 2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market

Market Drivers:

Increased innovation and adoption of regulated equipment in the industry will drive the market growth

Increase in number of commercial outlets, like restaurants, fast-food outlets, and supermarkets will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost and power consumption of these equipment is set to restrain the market growth

Regulations by the authorities regarding energy consumption and chemicals is also one of the major restraint for the market

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation: By Equipment Type: Walk-in coolers, Transportation refrigeration equipment, Display cases By End-User: Supermarkets, Hotels/restaurants & catering, Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, E-commerce By Application: Food service, Food and beverage distribution, Food and beverage retail

Competitive Landscape:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturers

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

