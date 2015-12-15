Flexible Pipe Market Is Thriving Worldwide| Chevron, National Oilwell Varco, Solvay, ExxonMobil

Databridge Market Research has found Global Flexible Pipe Market is most developing area in the world. Flexible Pipe market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Solvay (Belgium); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), Technip Inc. (France), Prysmian Group (Italy), General Electric (U.K.), Shawcor Ltd. (Canada), Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Airborne Oil & Gas (Netherlands), Magma Global Ltd. (U.K.), ContiTech AG (Germany), and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), ExxonMobil Corporation.

Global Flexible Pipe Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.20 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4%in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Flexible Pipe market

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for advance technology in drilling process that helps to grow in the market.

There is increase in acceptance of engineering grade flexible materials this significant act as a major market driver.

Market Restraints:

Regulation against oil exploration act as a restraints for flexible pipe market.

Global Flexible Pipe Market Segmentation:

By Type

Risers

Jumpers

Flow Lines

Fluid Transfer Lines

By Raw Material

High-Density Polyethylene

Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Polyamides

By Application

Offshore

Deepwater

Ultra-Deep Water

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Solvay (Belgium); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), Technip Inc. (France), Prysmian Group (Italy), General Electric (U.K.), Shawcor Ltd. (Canada), Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Airborne Oil & Gas (Netherlands), Magma Global Ltd. (U.K.), ContiTech AG (Germany), and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), ExxonMobil Corporation” Ahead in the Flexible Pipe Market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flexible Pipe are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

