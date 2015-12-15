Green and Bio Polyols Market SWOT Analysis of Industry Experts| BioBased Technologies, Cargill, Incorporated, Dow, BASF SE

Databridge Market Research has found Global Green and Bio Polyols Market is most developing area in the world. Green and Bio Polyols market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cargill, Incorporated, Dow, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company, BioBased Technologies LLC, Emery Oleo chemicals, JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LIMITED, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Novomer Inc., PolyGreen, Huntsman International LLC, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc., Johnson Controls, Piedmont Chemical Industries, ITOH OIL CHEMICALS.

Global Green and Bio Polyols market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to growing demand for green and bio polyols in oil & gas field.

Drivers and Restraints of the Green and Bio Polyols market Market Drivers: Eco-friendliness and sustainability of green and bio polyols to be used in various industries Consistent and adequate supply of feedstock acts as a driver in the growth of the market Market Restraints: Higher costs related to bio polyols as compared to conventional polyols Additional environmental impact due to increasing focus on commercial crop productivity

Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material: Natural Oils and Their Derivatives, Sucrose, Carbon Dioxide, Recycled Polymers

By Type: Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols

By Application: Polyurethane Rigid Foam, Polyurethane Flexible Foam, Case

By End-user: Furniture & Bedding, Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Carpet Backing

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “Cargill, Incorporated, Dow, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company, BioBased Technologies LLC, Emery Oleo chemicals, JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LIMITED, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Novomer Inc., PolyGreen, Huntsman International LLC, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc., Johnson Controls, Piedmont Chemical Industries, ITOH OIL CHEMICALS” Ahead in the Green and Bio Polyols Market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green and Bio Polyols are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

