Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market SWOT Analysis of Industry Experts| Nabaltec AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, LANXESS

Databridge Market Research has found Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market is most developing area in the world. Halogen-Free Flame Retardant market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Clariant, LANXESS, Albemarle Corporation, ICL, Nabaltec AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd., Kisuma Chemicals, RTP Company, Amfine Chemical Corporation, Arkema, KPL International Limited, Axipolymer.

Global halogen-free flame retardant is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant market

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of environment friendly flame retardants due to the regulations posed by the authorities is expected to drive the market growth

Regulations & safety measures regarding fire safety is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns for the loading levels of and restraints in the operations of products due to its usage is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Segmentation:

By Type: Aluminum Hydroxide, Organo-Phosphorus Chemicals, Others

By Application: Polyolefin, Epoxy Resins, UPE, PVC, Rubber, ETP, Styrenics, Others

By End-Use Industry: Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Transportation, Others

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market include: Clariant, LANXESS, Albemarle Corporation, ICL, Nabaltec AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd., Kisuma Chemicals, RTP Company, Amfine Chemical Corporation, Arkema, KPL International Limited, Axipolymer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

