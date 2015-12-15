Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027

According to the latest research citings presented by the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), worldwide there are approximately 400,000 people suffering from hemophilia. The human prothrombin complex is a concentrate of blood clotting factors such as factor II, VII, IX, X etc., which is available in the dose strength of 500 unit/vial, 1000 unit/vial. The dose calculation needs to be accurate while administering the human prothrombin complex in order to prevent the occurrence of any adverse events such as thromboembolic events, headache, hypotension, nausea, vomiting, etc.

Vitamin K antagonist reversal is spearheading the clinical application segment for the human prothrombin complex market. The therapy is vital in controlling the adverse side effects associated with blood-thinning agents such as intracranial hemorrhage, prolonged nosebleeds, etc. Inherited bleeding disorders will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. A significant rise in the number of patients suffering from Hemophilia A, B, Von Willebrand disease, etc. accentuates the human prothrombin complex market growth.

Browse the full report Human Prothrombin Complex Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/human-prothrombin-complex-market

Hospitals are reigning the end-users segment for human prothrombin complex market. Patients suffering from profuse bleeding are kept under medical supervision in the medical emergency units of hospitals. Dose calculation of the human prothrombin complex is very critical which is performed accurately in the hospitals. Clinics are anticipated to register faster market growth in the near future on account of early clearance approved by the government healthcare agencies in order to establish a maximum number of clinics to reduce healthcare burden associated with hospitals.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for the human prothrombin complex market. Increasing demand for vitamin K antagonist reversal therapy in patients receiving blood-thinning drugs for treating cardiovascular disorders. The existence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key players such as Baxter AG, Octapharma AG, CSL Behring, Shire, Plc., etc. further propel the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest market in the regional segment for the human prothrombin complex on account of the rising prevalence of hemophilia across all age groups. As per the latest research citings presented by the European Hematology Network (EUHANET), the prevalence rate of Hemophilia A and B is 1 in 10,000 and 1 in 50,000 population respectively. Asia Pacific is set to register sturdy market growth during the forecast period owing to the lucrative market opportunity for the western pharmaceutical giants to establish retail outlets and subsidiaries in the region and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Biopharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of human prothrombin complex are Shire, Plc., Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG., Hualan Biological Engineering, Inc., CSL Behring., Baxter AG., Bio Products Laboratory, Limited., Sanquin., Cangene Biopharma., and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Market Key Takeaways :

Increasing demand for vitamin K antagonist reversal therapy in patients receiving blood-thinning drugs to treat cardiovascular complications

Rising prevalence of inherited bleeding disorders throughout the globe

Technological advancement in the development of human prothrombin complex from human plasma and recombinant technology

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]