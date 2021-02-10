Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Media Gateways will register a 1.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2370 million by 2023, from US$ 2110 million in 2017.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2319848

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.



United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Enterprise Media Gateways market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Enterprise Media Gateways in 2016.



In the industry, Huawei profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Avaya ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.92%, 18.63% and 16.55% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.



Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Enterprise Media Gateways, including Small enterprise, Medium enterprise and large enterprise. And Medium enterprise is the main type for Enterprise Media Gateways, and the Medium enterprise reached a sales value of approximately 922.84 M USD in 2016, with 44.75% of global sales volume.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Media Gateways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.







To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:







Segmentation by product type:



Small-sized Enterprise



Medium-sized Enterprise



Segmentation by application:



Telecom and IT



Healthcare



Government Sector



Media and Entertainment



Banking and Insurance



Other Applications







We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



Japan



Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Spain



Middle East & Africa



Egypt



South Africa



Israel



Turkey



GCC Countries







The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:



Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



Cisco Systems, Inc.



Avaya, Inc.



Ribbon Communications



Matrix Comsec



Grandstream Networks, Inc.



AudioCodes Ltd.



ZTE Corporation



Dialogic Corporation



Alcatel-Lucent S.A.



ADTRAN, Inc.



Sangoma Technologies Corporation







In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.







Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Enterprise Media Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of Enterprise Media Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.



Focuses on the key global Enterprise Media Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.



To analyze the Enterprise Media Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



To project the size of Enterprise Media Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-enterprise-media-gateways-market-report-status-and-outlook

Table of Contents













2018-2023 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Report (Status and Outlook)







1 Scope of the Report



1.1 Market Introduction



1.2 Research Objectives



1.3 Years Considered



1.4 Market Research Methodology



1.5 Economic Indicators



1.6 Currency Considered







2 Executive Summary



2.1 World Market Overview



2.1.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size 2013-2023



2.1.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size CAGR by Region



2.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Segment by Type



2.2.1 Small-sized Enterprise



2.2.2 Medium-sized Enterprise



2.2.3 Large-sized Enterprise



2.3 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type



2.3.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



2.3.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)



2.4 Enterprise Media Gateways Segment by Application



2.4.1 Telecom and IT



2.4.2 Healthcare



2.4.3 Government Sector



2.4.4 Media and Entertainment



2.4.5 Banking and Insurance



2.4.6 Other Applications



2.5 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application



2.5.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)



2.5.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)







3 Global Enterprise Media Gateways by Players



3.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players



3.1.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Players (2016-2018)



3.1.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)



3.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Key Players Head office and Products Offered



3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis



3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis



3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)



3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants



3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion







4 Enterprise Media Gateways by Regions



4.1 Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Regions



4.2 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth



4.3 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth



4.4 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth



4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Growth







5 Americas



5.1 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Countries



5.2 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type



5.3 Americas Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application



5.4 United States



5.5 Canada



5.6 Mexico



5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries







6 APAC



6.1 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Countries



6.2 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type



6.3 APAC Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application



6.4 China



6.5 Japan



6.6 Korea



6.7 Southeast Asia



6.8 India



6.9 Australia



6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries







7 Europe



7.1 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways by Countries



7.2 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type



7.3 Europe Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application



7.4 Germany



7.5 France



7.6 UK



7.7 Italy



7.8 Russia



7.9 Spain



7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries







8 Middle East & Africa



8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways by Countries



8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Type



8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size by Application



8.4 Egypt



8.5 South Africa



8.6 Israel



8.7 Turkey



8.8 GCC Countries







9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



9.1 Market Drivers and Impact



9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions



9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries



9.2 Market Challenges and Impact



9.3 Market Trends







10 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Forecast



10.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)



10.2 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Regions



10.2.1 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)



10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast



10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast



10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast



10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast



10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries



10.3.1 United States Market Forecast



10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast



10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast



10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast



10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries



10.4.1 China Market Forecast



10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast



10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast



10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast



10.4.5 India Market Forecast



10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast



10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries



10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast



10.5.2 France Market Forecast



10.5.3 UK Market Forecast



10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast



10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast



10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast



10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries



10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast



10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast



10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast



10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast



10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast



10.7 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Type



10.8 Global Enterprise Media Gateways Forecast by Application







11 Key Players Analysis



11.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



11.1.1 Company Details



11.1.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.1.4 Main Business Overview



11.1.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. News



11.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.



11.2.1 Company Details



11.2.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.2.4 Main Business Overview



11.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News



11.3 Avaya, Inc.



11.3.1 Company Details



11.3.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.3.3 Avaya, Inc. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.3.4 Main Business Overview



11.3.5 Avaya, Inc. News



11.4 Ribbon Communications



11.4.1 Company Details



11.4.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.4.3 Ribbon Communications Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.4.4 Main Business Overview



11.4.5 Ribbon Communications News



11.5 Matrix Comsec



11.5.1 Company Details



11.5.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.5.3 Matrix Comsec Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.5.4 Main Business Overview



11.5.5 Matrix Comsec News



11.6 Grandstream Networks, Inc.



11.6.1 Company Details



11.6.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.6.3 Grandstream Networks, Inc. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.6.4 Main Business Overview



11.6.5 Grandstream Networks, Inc. News



11.7 AudioCodes Ltd.



11.7.1 Company Details



11.7.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.7.3 AudioCodes Ltd. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.7.4 Main Business Overview



11.7.5 AudioCodes Ltd. News



11.8 ZTE Corporation



11.8.1 Company Details



11.8.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.8.3 ZTE Corporation Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.8.4 Main Business Overview



11.8.5 ZTE Corporation News



11.9 Dialogic Corporation



11.9.1 Company Details



11.9.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.9.3 Dialogic Corporation Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.9.4 Main Business Overview



11.9.5 Dialogic Corporation News



11.10 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.



11.10.1 Company Details



11.10.2 Enterprise Media Gateways Product Offered



11.10.3 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. Enterprise Media Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.10.4 Main Business Overview



11.10.5 Alcatel-Lucent S.A. News



11.11 ADTRAN, Inc.



11.12 Sangoma Technologies Corporation







12 Research Findings and Conclusion





Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2319848

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155