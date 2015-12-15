HDPE Wax Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future- Honeywell International, WIWAX, Qingdao Bouni Chemical

Databridge Market Research has found Global HDPE Wax Market is most developing area in the world. HDPE Wax market report provides 5 years pre-historic and projection for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of worldwide. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Honeywell International Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Clariant, TRECORA RESOURCES, BASF SE, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd, Innospec, The Lubrizol Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Baker Hughes, Zell Chemie Internacional, S.L.U., michelman, inc., Synergy Additives, WIWAX, Qingdao Bouni Chemical.

Global HDPE wax market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the high demand from the developed economies such as North America and Western European regions and the increased use of polyethylene wax as a modifier to improve the melting point.

Drivers and Restraints of the HDPE Wax market

Market Drivers:

High demand from the developed economies such as North America and Western European regions which will also propel the market growth

Increased use of polyethylene wax as a modifier to improve the melting point is driving the growth of the market

Increased demand from the end-user industry will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulatory from the regional agencies such as FDA and REACH (registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals) is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Fluctuating feedstock prices, will also restrain the market growth

Global HDPE Wax Market Segmentation:

By Process: Polymerization, Modification, Thermal Cracking

By Applications: Inks and Coatings, Adhesives, Masterbatches, Plastics, Rubber, Others

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The HDPE Wax market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

Key players: Honeywell International Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Clariant, TRECORA RESOURCES, BASF SE, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd, Innospec, The Lubrizol Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Baker Hughes, Zell Chemie Internacional, S.L.U., michelman, inc., Synergy Additives, WIWAX, Qingdao Bouni Chemical

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HDPE Wax are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

HDPE Wax Manufacturers

HDPE Wax Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

HDPE Wax Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

