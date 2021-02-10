Edge Computing Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2020-2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Edge Computing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 41.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4914.2 million by 2025, from USD 1213.5 million in 2019.

The Edge Computing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Edge Computing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Edge Computing market has been segmented into:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

By Application, Edge Computing has been segmented into:

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Edge Computing market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Edge Computing markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Edge Computing market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Edge Computing market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Edge Computing Market Share Analysis

Edge Computing competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Edge Computing sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Edge Computing sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Edge Computing are:

Cisco Systems

Foghorn Systems

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle

AGT International Inc.

SAP Se

Analytic Edge

Predixion Software

Apigee Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

Prism Tech

Table of Contents

1 Edge Computing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edge Computing

1.2 Classification of Edge Computing by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge Computing Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Edge Computing Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Descriptive Analytics

1.2.4 Predictive Analytics

1.2.5 Prescriptive Analytics

1.2.6 Diagnostic Analytics

1.3 Global Edge Computing Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Edge Computing Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Marketing

1.3.3 Sales

1.3.4 Operations

1.3.5 Finance

1.3.6 Human Resources

1.4 Global Edge Computing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Edge Computing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Edge Computing (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Edge Computing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Edge Computing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Edge Computing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Edge Computing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Edge Computing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Cisco Systems Details

2.1.2 Cisco Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Cisco Systems SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cisco Systems Product and Services

2.1.5 Cisco Systems Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Foghorn Systems

2.2.1 Foghorn Systems Details

2.2.2 Foghorn Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Foghorn Systems SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Foghorn Systems Product and Services

2.2.5 Foghorn Systems Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SAS Institute Inc.

2.3.1 SAS Institute Inc. Details

2.3.2 SAS Institute Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 SAS Institute Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SAS Institute Inc. Product and Services

2.3.5 SAS Institute Inc. Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Oracle

2.4.1 Oracle Details

2.4.2 Oracle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Oracle SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Oracle Product and Services

2.4.5 Oracle Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 AGT International Inc.

2.5.1 AGT International Inc. Details

2.5.2 AGT International Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 AGT International Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 AGT International Inc. Product and Services

2.5.5 AGT International Inc. Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 SAP Se

2.6.1 SAP Se Details

2.6.2 SAP Se Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 SAP Se SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 SAP Se Product and Services

2.6.5 SAP Se Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Analytic Edge

2.7.1 Analytic Edge Details

2.7.2 Analytic Edge Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Analytic Edge SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Analytic Edge Product and Services

2.7.5 Analytic Edge Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Predixion Software

2.8.1 Predixion Software Details

2.8.2 Predixion Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Predixion Software SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Predixion Software Product and Services

2.8.5 Predixion Software Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Apigee Corporation

2.9.1 Apigee Corporation Details

2.9.2 Apigee Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Apigee Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Apigee Corporation Product and Services

2.9.5 Apigee Corporation Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 CGI Group Inc.

2.10.1 CGI Group Inc. Details

2.10.2 CGI Group Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 CGI Group Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 CGI Group Inc. Product and Services

2.10.5 CGI Group Inc. Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Prism Tech

2.11.1 Prism Tech Details

2.11.2 Prism Tech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Prism Tech SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Prism Tech Product and Services

2.11.5 Prism Tech Edge Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Edge Computing Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Edge Computing Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Edge Computing Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Edge Computing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Edge Computing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Edge Computing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Edge Computing by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Edge Computing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Edge Computing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Edge Computing Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Descriptive Analytics Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Predictive Analytics Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Prescriptive Analytics Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Diagnostic Analytics Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Edge Computing Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Edge Computing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Edge Computing Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Marketing Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Sales Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Operations Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Finance Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Human Resources Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Edge Computing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Edge Computing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Edge Computing Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Edge Computing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Edge Computing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Edge Computing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

