Construction Project Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2023

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Construction Project Management Software will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1620 million by 2023, from US$ 1030 million in 2017.

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.



Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Construction Project Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.







To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:







Segmentation by product type:



Installed-PC Software



Installed-Mobile Software



Segmentation by application:



General contractors



Building owners



Independent construction managers



Sub-contractors







We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



Japan



Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Spain



Middle East & Africa



Egypt



South Africa



Israel



Turkey



GCC Countries







The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:



Aconex Ltd



Procore



Oracle



Viewpoint, Inc



Odoo S.A



Buildertrend



CMiC



Sage



Co-construct



Jiansoft



e-Builder



Yonyou



MyCollab



Jonas



Jinshisoft



Microsoft



Fieldwire



GLODON



RedTeam



eSUB



Other







In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.







Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Construction Project Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of Construction Project Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.



Focuses on the key global Construction Project Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.



To analyze the Construction Project Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



To project the size of Construction Project Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





