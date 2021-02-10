Latest Analysis: 2020-2025 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market by Type and Application

Description

Market Overview

The global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 14310 million by 2025, from USD 10870 million in 2019.

The Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) market has been segmented into:

Clinical Biochemistry

Hematology

Immunology

Molecular Diagnostics

Other

By Application, Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) has been segmented into:

Hospitals Laboratory

Clinical Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Specialty Diagnostic Centers

Other

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Share Analysis

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) are:

Quest Diagnostics

Eurofins

Roche

Thermo Fisher

23andMe

Waters Corporation

Biotheranostics

Qiagen

IlluminA

Guardant Health

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Helix

Rosetta Genomics

Biodesix

Table of Contents

1 Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

1.2 Classification of Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) by Type

1.2.1 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Clinical Biochemistry

1.2.4 Hematology

1.2.5 Immunology

1.2.6 Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospitals Laboratory

1.3.3 Clinical Research Organizations

1.3.4 Academic Institutes

1.3.5 Specialty Diagnostic Centers

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Quest Diagnostics

2.1.1 Quest Diagnostics Details

2.1.2 Quest Diagnostics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Quest Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Quest Diagnostics Product and Services

2.1.5 Quest Diagnostics Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Eurofins

2.2.1 Eurofins Details

2.2.2 Eurofins Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Eurofins SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Eurofins Product and Services

2.2.5 Eurofins Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Roche

2.3.1 Roche Details

2.3.2 Roche Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Roche SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Roche Product and Services

2.3.5 Roche Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Thermo Fisher

2.4.1 Thermo Fisher Details

2.4.2 Thermo Fisher Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Thermo Fisher SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Thermo Fisher Product and Services

2.4.5 Thermo Fisher Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 23andMe

2.5.1 23andMe Details

2.5.2 23andMe Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 23andMe SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 23andMe Product and Services

2.5.5 23andMe Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Waters Corporation

2.6.1 Waters Corporation Details

2.6.2 Waters Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Waters Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Waters Corporation Product and Services

2.6.5 Waters Corporation Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Biotheranostics

2.7.1 Biotheranostics Details

2.7.2 Biotheranostics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Biotheranostics SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Biotheranostics Product and Services

2.7.5 Biotheranostics Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Qiagen

2.8.1 Qiagen Details

2.8.2 Qiagen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Qiagen SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Qiagen Product and Services

2.8.5 Qiagen Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 IlluminA

2.9.1 IlluminA Details

2.9.2 IlluminA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 IlluminA SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 IlluminA Product and Services

2.9.5 IlluminA Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Guardant Health

2.10.1 Guardant Health Details

2.10.2 Guardant Health Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Guardant Health SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Guardant Health Product and Services

2.10.5 Guardant Health Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Adaptive Biotechnologies

2.11.1 Adaptive Biotechnologies Details

2.11.2 Adaptive Biotechnologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Adaptive Biotechnologies SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies Product and Services

2.11.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Helix

2.12.1 Helix Details

2.12.2 Helix Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Helix SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Helix Product and Services

2.12.5 Helix Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Rosetta Genomics

2.13.1 Rosetta Genomics Details

2.13.2 Rosetta Genomics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Rosetta Genomics SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Rosetta Genomics Product and Services

2.13.5 Rosetta Genomics Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Biodesix

2.14.1 Biodesix Details

2.14.2 Biodesix Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Biodesix SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Biodesix Product and Services

2.14.5 Biodesix Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Clinical Biochemistry Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Hematology Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Immunology Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Other Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hospitals Laboratory Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Clinical Research Organizations Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Academic Institutes Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Specialty Diagnostic Centers Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Other Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

