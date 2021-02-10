Global Drone Defense System Market 2020 by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Drone Defense System market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 6253.3 million by 2025, from USD 1878.5 million in 2019.

The Drone Defense System market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Drone Defense System market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Drone Defense System market has been segmented into

Identification & Detection

Countermeasures

By Application, Drone Defense System has been segmented into:

Military

Commercial

Homeland Security

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Drone Defense System market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Drone Defense System markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Drone Defense System market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Drone Defense System market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Drone Defense System Market Share Analysis

Drone Defense System competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Drone Defense System sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Drone Defense System sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Drone Defense System are:

Thales Group

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Droneshield

Leonardo S.P.A.

Rinicom Ltd

Dedrone

Precision Hawk

Dronelabs LLc

Aaronia Ag

Orelia Sas

Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o.

Rheinmetall Ag

Among other players domestic and global, Drone Defense System market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Drone Defense System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drone Defense System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drone Defense System in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Drone Defense System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Drone Defense System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Drone Defense System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drone Defense System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drone Defense System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Drone Defense System Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Identification & Detection

1.2.3 Countermeasures

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Drone Defense System Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Homeland Security

1.4 Overview of Global Drone Defense System Market

1.4.1 Global Drone Defense System Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thales Group

2.1.1 Thales Group Details

2.1.2 Thales Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Thales Group SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Thales Group Product and Services

2.1.5 Thales Group Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

2.2.1 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Details

2.2.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Product and Services

2.2.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Kelvin Hughes Limited

2.3.1 Kelvin Hughes Limited Details

2.3.2 Kelvin Hughes Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Kelvin Hughes Limited SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Kelvin Hughes Limited Product and Services

2.3.5 Kelvin Hughes Limited Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

2.4.1 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Details

2.4.2 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Product and Services

2.4.5 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Droneshield

2.5.1 Droneshield Details

2.5.2 Droneshield Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Droneshield SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Droneshield Product and Services

2.5.5 Droneshield Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Leonardo S.P.A.

2.6.1 Leonardo S.P.A. Details

2.6.2 Leonardo S.P.A. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Leonardo S.P.A. SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Leonardo S.P.A. Product and Services

2.6.5 Leonardo S.P.A. Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Rinicom Ltd

2.7.1 Rinicom Ltd Details

2.7.2 Rinicom Ltd Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Rinicom Ltd SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Rinicom Ltd Product and Services

2.7.5 Rinicom Ltd Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Dedrone

2.8.1 Dedrone Details

2.8.2 Dedrone Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Dedrone SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Dedrone Product and Services

2.8.5 Dedrone Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Precision Hawk

2.9.1 Precision Hawk Details

2.9.2 Precision Hawk Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Precision Hawk SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Precision Hawk Product and Services

2.9.5 Precision Hawk Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Dronelabs LLc

2.10.1 Dronelabs LLc Details

2.10.2 Dronelabs LLc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Dronelabs LLc SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Dronelabs LLc Product and Services

2.10.5 Dronelabs LLc Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Aaronia Ag

2.11.1 Aaronia Ag Details

2.11.2 Aaronia Ag Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Aaronia Ag SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Aaronia Ag Product and Services

2.11.5 Aaronia Ag Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Orelia Sas

2.12.1 Orelia Sas Details

2.12.2 Orelia Sas Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Orelia Sas SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Orelia Sas Product and Services

2.12.5 Orelia Sas Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o.

2.13.1 Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o. Details

2.13.2 Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o. SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o. Product and Services

2.13.5 Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.o. Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Rheinmetall Ag

2.14.1 Rheinmetall Ag Details

2.14.2 Rheinmetall Ag Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Rheinmetall Ag SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Rheinmetall Ag Product and Services

2.14.5 Rheinmetall Ag Drone Defense System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Drone Defense System Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Drone Defense System Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Drone Defense System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Drone Defense System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Drone Defense System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Drone Defense System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Drone Defense System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Drone Defense System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Drone Defense System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Drone Defense System Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Drone Defense System Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Drone Defense System Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Drone Defense System Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Drone Defense System Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Drone Defense System Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Drone Defense System Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Drone Defense System Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Drone Defense System Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Drone Defense System Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Drone Defense System Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Drone Defense System Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Drone Defense System Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Drone Defense System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Drone Defense System Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

