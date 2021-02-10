Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2023
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
Online on-demand food delivery service providers are adopting digital and social media promotional campaigns in their marketing strategies. These services are further boosted by digital platforms through mobile and smartphone technologies. Their various features increase their service visibility and expand their product portfolio. Further, service providers further use social media platforms to run their service promotions and campaigns. These platforms increase consumer engagement and create brand and service awareness. The increasing digital platform and consumer engagement on social media platforms is identified to be one of the key factors having a positive impact on the online on-demand food delivery services market.
In 2017, order-focused food delivery services dominated the market by accounting for a share of more than 95%
In 2017, the Americas dominated the global online on-demand food delivery services market and accounted for a share of more than 45%
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Order-focused food delivery services
Logistics-focused food delivery services
Segmentation by application:
Office buildings
Family
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Deliveroo
Delivery Hero
DoorDash
GrubHub
Just Eat Holding
MEITUAN
Foodler
Postmates
Swiggy
OrderUp
Munchery
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Order-focused food delivery services
2.2.2 Logistics-focused food delivery services
2.3 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Office buildings
2.4.2 Family
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services by Players
3.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services by Regions
4.1 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services by Countries
7.2 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Forecast
10.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Deliveroo
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.1.3 Deliveroo Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Deliveroo News
11.2 Delivery Hero
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Delivery Hero Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Delivery Hero News
11.3 DoorDash
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.3.3 DoorDash Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 DoorDash News
11.4 GrubHub
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.4.3 GrubHub Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 GrubHub News
11.5 Just Eat Holding
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.5.3 Just Eat Holding Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Just Eat Holding News
11.6 MEITUAN
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.6.3 MEITUAN Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 MEITUAN News
11.7 Foodler
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.7.3 Foodler Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Foodler News
11.8 Postmates
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.8.3 Postmates Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Postmates News
11.9 Swiggy
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.9.3 Swiggy Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Swiggy News
11.10 OrderUp
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Product Offered
11.10.3 OrderUp Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 OrderUp News
11.11 Munchery
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
