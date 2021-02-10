E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2023

The global corporate compliance training market is highly competitive, fragmented, and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors on a global level. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on designing solutions for specific requirements such as compliance consultancy, advisory services, and compliance-related database requirements and are providing compliance training packages, which are aimed at offering maximum protection while maintaining a proactive approach. Moreover, large players are investing significantly on training and developmental activities, developing content internally that is specific to their needs, and investing in developing newer and unique products and methods of delivering training to stay ahead of the competition in terms of knowledgeable workforce.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The market is experiencing a high growth rate in the region due to the availability of technology-enabled corporate training and delivery methods, compliance training through mobile devices using synchronous and asynchronous methods, and videos, games, and simulated content besides the textual format. Furthermore, the increasing preference for custom-built compliance training solutions due to the changing regulations will also fuel the market’s growth prospects.



Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E-learning Corporate Compliance Training will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.







This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.







To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:







Segmentation by product type:



Blended



Online



Segmentation by application:



Information Security Training



Regulatory Compliance Training



Sexual Harassment Training



CoC and Ethics Training



Cyber Security Training



Diversity Training



Other Compliance Training







We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



Japan



Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Spain



Middle East & Africa



Egypt



South Africa



Israel



Turkey



GCC Countries







The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:



Skillsoft



Blackboard



GP Strategies



SAI Global



Cornerstone



Saba



NAVEX Global



City&Guilds Kineo



CrossKnowledge



LRN



360training



Interactive Services







In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.







Research objectives



To study and analyze the global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by identifying its various subsegments.



Focuses on the key global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.



To analyze the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



To project the size of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





