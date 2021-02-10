Global Social Media Analytics Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2023
The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or \”likes\” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.
Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.
Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprises to:
• Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many
• Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.
• Maximize the customer experience
Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.
In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the emergence of many social media analytics vendors in the region is expected to consolidate a majority of the revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Media Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Customer Segmentation and Targeting
Multichannel Campaign Management
Customer Behavioral Analysis
Marketing Measurement
Other
Segmentation by application:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunications and IT
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
IBM
Oracle
Salesforce
Adobe Systems
SAS Institute
Clarabridge
Netbase Solutions
Brandwatch
Talkwalker
GoodData
Crimson Hexagon
Simply Measured
Sysomos
Digimind
Unmetric
Cision US
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Social Media Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Social Media Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Social Media Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Social Media Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Social Media Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Social Media Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Social Media Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Social Media Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Customer Segmentation and Targeting
2.2.2 Multichannel Campaign Management
2.2.3 Competitor Benchmarking
2.2.4 Customer Behavioral Analysis
2.2.5 Marketing Measurement
2.2.6 Other
2.3 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Social Media Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
2.4.2 Telecommunications and IT
2.4.3 Retail
2.4.4 Healthcare
2.4.5 Government
2.4.6 Media and Entertainment
2.4.7 Transportation and Logistics
2.4.8 Others
2.5 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Social Media Analytics by Players
3.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Social Media Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Social Media Analytics by Regions
4.1 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Social Media Analytics by Countries
7.2 Europe Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Social Media Analytics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 Oracle Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oracle News
11.3 Salesforce
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 Salesforce Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Salesforce News
11.4 Adobe Systems
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.4.3 Adobe Systems Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Adobe Systems News
11.5 SAS Institute
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.5.3 SAS Institute Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAS Institute News
11.6 Clarabridge
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.6.3 Clarabridge Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Clarabridge News
11.7 Netbase Solutions
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.7.3 Netbase Solutions Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Netbase Solutions News
11.8 Brandwatch
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.8.3 Brandwatch Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Brandwatch News
11.9 Talkwalker
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.9.3 Talkwalker Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Talkwalker News
11.10 GoodData
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered
11.10.3 GoodData Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 GoodData News
11.11 Crimson Hexagon
11.12 Simply Measured
11.13 Sysomos
11.14 Digimind
11.15 Unmetric
11.16 Cision US
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
