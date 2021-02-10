Global Social Media Analytics Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2023

The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or \”likes\” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337571



Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprises to:

• Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many

• Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.

• Maximize the customer experience

Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.



In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the emergence of many social media analytics vendors in the region is expected to consolidate a majority of the revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Social Media Analytics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.







This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Media Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.







To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:







Segmentation by product type:



Customer Segmentation and Targeting



Multichannel Campaign Management



Customer Behavioral Analysis



Marketing Measurement



Other



Segmentation by application:



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



Telecommunications and IT



Retail



Healthcare



Government



Media and Entertainment



Transportation and Logistics



Others







We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



Japan



Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Spain



Middle East & Africa



Egypt



South Africa



Israel



Turkey



GCC Countries







The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:



IBM



Oracle



Salesforce



Adobe Systems



SAS Institute



Clarabridge



Netbase Solutions



Brandwatch



Talkwalker



GoodData



Crimson Hexagon



Simply Measured



Sysomos



Digimind



Unmetric



Cision US







In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.







Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Social Media Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of Social Media Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.



Focuses on the key global Social Media Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.



To analyze the Social Media Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



To project the size of Social Media Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-social-media-analytics-market-report-status-and-outlook

Table of Contents













2018-2023 Global Social Media Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)







1 Scope of the Report



1.1 Market Introduction



1.2 Research Objectives



1.3 Years Considered



1.4 Market Research Methodology



1.5 Economic Indicators



1.6 Currency Considered







2 Executive Summary



2.1 World Market Overview



2.1.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size 2013-2023



2.1.2 Social Media Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region



2.2 Social Media Analytics Segment by Type



2.2.1 Customer Segmentation and Targeting



2.2.2 Multichannel Campaign Management



2.2.3 Competitor Benchmarking



2.2.4 Customer Behavioral Analysis



2.2.5 Marketing Measurement



2.2.6 Other



2.3 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type



2.3.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



2.3.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)



2.4 Social Media Analytics Segment by Application



2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



2.4.2 Telecommunications and IT



2.4.3 Retail



2.4.4 Healthcare



2.4.5 Government



2.4.6 Media and Entertainment



2.4.7 Transportation and Logistics



2.4.8 Others



2.5 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application



2.5.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)



2.5.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)







3 Global Social Media Analytics by Players



3.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players



3.1.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size by Players (2016-2018)



3.1.2 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)



3.2 Global Social Media Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered



3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis



3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis



3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)



3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants



3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion







4 Social Media Analytics by Regions



4.1 Social Media Analytics Market Size by Regions



4.2 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth



4.3 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth



4.4 Europe Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth



4.5 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics Market Size Growth







5 Americas



5.1 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Countries



5.2 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type



5.3 Americas Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application



5.4 United States



5.5 Canada



5.6 Mexico



5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries







6 APAC



6.1 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Countries



6.2 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type



6.3 APAC Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application



6.4 China



6.5 Japan



6.6 Korea



6.7 Southeast Asia



6.8 India



6.9 Australia



6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries







7 Europe



7.1 Europe Social Media Analytics by Countries



7.2 Europe Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type



7.3 Europe Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application



7.4 Germany



7.5 France



7.6 UK



7.7 Italy



7.8 Russia



7.9 Spain



7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries







8 Middle East & Africa



8.1 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics by Countries



8.2 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics Market Size by Type



8.3 Middle East & Africa Social Media Analytics Market Size by Application



8.4 Egypt



8.5 South Africa



8.6 Israel



8.7 Turkey



8.8 GCC Countries







9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



9.1 Market Drivers and Impact



9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions



9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries



9.2 Market Challenges and Impact



9.3 Market Trends







10 Global Social Media Analytics Market Forecast



10.1 Global Social Media Analytics Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)



10.2 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Regions



10.2.1 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)



10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast



10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast



10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast



10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast



10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries



10.3.1 United States Market Forecast



10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast



10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast



10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast



10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries



10.4.1 China Market Forecast



10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast



10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast



10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast



10.4.5 India Market Forecast



10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast



10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries



10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast



10.5.2 France Market Forecast



10.5.3 UK Market Forecast



10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast



10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast



10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast



10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries



10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast



10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast



10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast



10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast



10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast



10.7 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Type



10.8 Global Social Media Analytics Forecast by Application







11 Key Players Analysis



11.1 IBM



11.1.1 Company Details



11.1.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.1.3 IBM Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.1.4 Main Business Overview



11.1.5 IBM News



11.2 Oracle



11.2.1 Company Details



11.2.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.2.3 Oracle Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.2.4 Main Business Overview



11.2.5 Oracle News



11.3 Salesforce



11.3.1 Company Details



11.3.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.3.3 Salesforce Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.3.4 Main Business Overview



11.3.5 Salesforce News



11.4 Adobe Systems



11.4.1 Company Details



11.4.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.4.3 Adobe Systems Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.4.4 Main Business Overview



11.4.5 Adobe Systems News



11.5 SAS Institute



11.5.1 Company Details



11.5.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.5.3 SAS Institute Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.5.4 Main Business Overview



11.5.5 SAS Institute News



11.6 Clarabridge



11.6.1 Company Details



11.6.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.6.3 Clarabridge Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.6.4 Main Business Overview



11.6.5 Clarabridge News



11.7 Netbase Solutions



11.7.1 Company Details



11.7.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.7.3 Netbase Solutions Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.7.4 Main Business Overview



11.7.5 Netbase Solutions News



11.8 Brandwatch



11.8.1 Company Details



11.8.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.8.3 Brandwatch Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.8.4 Main Business Overview



11.8.5 Brandwatch News



11.9 Talkwalker



11.9.1 Company Details



11.9.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.9.3 Talkwalker Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.9.4 Main Business Overview



11.9.5 Talkwalker News



11.10 GoodData



11.10.1 Company Details



11.10.2 Social Media Analytics Product Offered



11.10.3 GoodData Social Media Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.10.4 Main Business Overview



11.10.5 GoodData News



11.11 Crimson Hexagon



11.12 Simply Measured



11.13 Sysomos



11.14 Digimind



11.15 Unmetric



11.16 Cision US







12 Research Findings and Conclusion





Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337571

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155