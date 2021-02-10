Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2023

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Knowledge Process Outsourcing will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.







This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Knowledge Process Outsourcing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.





To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:







Segmentation by product type:



Analytics & Market Research



Engineering & Design



Legal Process Outsourcing



Publishing Outsourcing



Research & Development Outsourcing



Others



Segmentation by application:



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



Pharmaceutical



Retail



Others







We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:



Americas



United States



Canada



Mexico



Brazil



APAC



China



Japan



Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Russia



Spain



Middle East & Africa



Egypt



South Africa



Israel



Turkey



GCC Countries







The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:



Accenture



Genpact



HCL Technologies



ExlService



McKinsey & Company



Moody’s Corporation



Mphasis



Pangea3



R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company



Wipro







In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.







Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.



To understand the structure of Knowledge Process Outsourcing market by identifying its various subsegments.



Focuses on the key global Knowledge Process Outsourcing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.



To analyze the Knowledge Process Outsourcing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



To project the size of Knowledge Process Outsourcing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).



To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





Table of Contents













2018-2023 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Report (Status and Outlook)







1 Scope of the Report



1.1 Market Introduction



1.2 Research Objectives



1.3 Years Considered



1.4 Market Research Methodology



1.5 Economic Indicators



1.6 Currency Considered







2 Executive Summary



2.1 World Market Overview



2.1.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size 2013-2023



2.1.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size CAGR by Region



2.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Segment by Type



2.2.1 Analytics & Market Research



2.2.2 Engineering & Design



2.2.3 Financial Process Outsourcing



2.2.4 Legal Process Outsourcing



2.2.5 Publishing Outsourcing



2.2.6 Research & Development Outsourcing



2.2.7 Others



2.3 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Type



2.3.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)



2.3.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)



2.4 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Segment by Application



2.4.1 Healthcare



2.4.2 IT & Telecom



2.4.3 Manufacturing



2.4.4 Pharmaceutical



2.4.5 Retail



2.4.6 Others



2.5 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Application



2.5.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)



2.5.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)







3 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing by Players



3.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players



3.1.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)



3.1.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)



3.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Products Offered



3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis



3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis



3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)



3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants



3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion







4 Knowledge Process Outsourcing by Regions



4.1 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Regions



4.2 Americas Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Growth



4.3 APAC Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Growth



4.4 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Growth



4.5 Middle East & Africa Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Growth







5 Americas



5.1 Americas Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Countries



5.2 Americas Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Type



5.3 Americas Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Application



5.4 United States



5.5 Canada



5.6 Mexico



5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries







6 APAC



6.1 APAC Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Countries



6.2 APAC Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Type



6.3 APAC Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Application



6.4 China



6.5 Japan



6.6 Korea



6.7 Southeast Asia



6.8 India



6.9 Australia



6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries







7 Europe



7.1 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing by Countries



7.2 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Type



7.3 Europe Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Application



7.4 Germany



7.5 France



7.6 UK



7.7 Italy



7.8 Russia



7.9 Spain



7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries







8 Middle East & Africa



8.1 Middle East & Africa Knowledge Process Outsourcing by Countries



8.2 Middle East & Africa Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Type



8.3 Middle East & Africa Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size by Application



8.4 Egypt



8.5 South Africa



8.6 Israel



8.7 Turkey



8.8 GCC Countries







9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



9.1 Market Drivers and Impact



9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions



9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries



9.2 Market Challenges and Impact



9.3 Market Trends







10 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Forecast



10.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)



10.2 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Forecast by Regions



10.2.1 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)



10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast



10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast



10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast



10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast



10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries



10.3.1 United States Market Forecast



10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast



10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast



10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast



10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries



10.4.1 China Market Forecast



10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast



10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast



10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast



10.4.5 India Market Forecast



10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast



10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries



10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast



10.5.2 France Market Forecast



10.5.3 UK Market Forecast



10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast



10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast



10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast



10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries



10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast



10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast



10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast



10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast



10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast



10.7 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Forecast by Type



10.8 Global Knowledge Process Outsourcing Forecast by Application







11 Key Players Analysis



11.1 Accenture



11.1.1 Company Details



11.1.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.1.3 Accenture Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.1.4 Main Business Overview



11.1.5 Accenture News



11.2 Genpact



11.2.1 Company Details



11.2.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.2.3 Genpact Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.2.4 Main Business Overview



11.2.5 Genpact News



11.3 HCL Technologies



11.3.1 Company Details



11.3.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.3.3 HCL Technologies Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.3.4 Main Business Overview



11.3.5 HCL Technologies News



11.4 ExlService



11.4.1 Company Details



11.4.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.4.3 ExlService Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.4.4 Main Business Overview



11.4.5 ExlService News



11.5 McKinsey & Company



11.5.1 Company Details



11.5.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.5.3 McKinsey & Company Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.5.4 Main Business Overview



11.5.5 McKinsey & Company News



11.6 Moody’s Corporation



11.6.1 Company Details



11.6.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.6.3 Moody’s Corporation Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.6.4 Main Business Overview



11.6.5 Moody’s Corporation News



11.7 Mphasis



11.7.1 Company Details



11.7.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.7.3 Mphasis Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.7.4 Main Business Overview



11.7.5 Mphasis News



11.8 Pangea3



11.8.1 Company Details



11.8.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.8.3 Pangea3 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.8.4 Main Business Overview



11.8.5 Pangea3 News



11.9 R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company



11.9.1 Company Details



11.9.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.9.3 R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.9.4 Main Business Overview



11.9.5 R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company News



11.10 Wipro



11.10.1 Company Details



11.10.2 Knowledge Process Outsourcing Product Offered



11.10.3 Wipro Knowledge Process Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)



11.10.4 Main Business Overview



11.10.5 Wipro News







12 Research Findings and Conclusion





