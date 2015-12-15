Track and Trace Solutions Market 2020 : Expected Witness Sustainable Growth By OPTEL GROUP, Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG, ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink, Antares Vision, RFXCEL CORP., SEA VISION S.r.l., Adents

Track and Trace Solutions Market report lets you know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Analysis and estimations derived through the massive information gathered in this Track and Trace Solutions market report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. Track and Trace Solutions is the market research report that is promising and the way in which you anticipate. The Track and Trace Solutions report also comprises of the all the market drivers and market restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global track and trace solutions market accounted to US$ 1,728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,049.0 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Stringent Regulations & Criteria for the Implementation of Serialization

Globally, pharmaceutical companies are considering existing and expected legislation on anti-counterfeiting and traceability of the drugs. Many governments opt for the implementation of serialization regulations. Regulatory compliance for serialization is growing rapidly becoming a focus area for pharmaceutical manufacturers and supply chain partners across the world. Most developed and developing economies have either already laid out the regulatory road map for serialization or are in the process of doing so. The regulatory push to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain comes as a result of rising drug-related criminal activities and supply chain inefficiencies. Efforts are aimed at addressing drug counterfeits and unauthorized parallel supply chains, improving supply chain visibility, difficulty in tracking returns or recalls and the paucity of data-driven tools for predicting patient behavior. According to a data published by Makro Care, in 2018, more than 40 countries and above 75% of global medicine supply will be covered by one or the other serialization track and trace regulations. Apart from furnishing quality, visibility and complete traceability within the supply chain, successful serialization programs will be a key differentiator and a clear competitive reward for bio‐pharma companies. Thus, it is expected that the market for the track and trace solutions are likely to propel at a significant during the forecast years.

Key Competitors In Market are OPTEL GROUP, Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG, ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink, Antares Vision, RFXCEL CORP., SEA VISION S.r.l., Adents

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global track and trace solutions industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below;

2019: SEA Vision Group completed the acquisition of Lixis, provider of pharmaceutical vision, control and serialization. The acquisition would help the former company to hold a stronger position in the LATAM market.

2018: OPTEL acquired GeoTraceability, a provider of technical solutions to increase the visibility of suppliers and products in intricate supply chains. This strategic move has helped OPTEL expand its traceability offering.

2017: rfxcel Corporation acquired Frequentz, Inc., a provider of life science and food traceability. The acquisition has enabled rfxcel to offer better serialization and traceability solutions.

Market segmentation:

Track and Trace Solutions Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware and Software), Technology (Barcodes and RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)); Application (Serialization Solutions and Aggregation Solutions); and End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Medical Devices Industry and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

