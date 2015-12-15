THIRD-PARTY RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET FORECAST TO 2027 | BITSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, GENPACT, KPMG LLP, METRICSTREAM INC., OPTIV SECURITY INC., PROCESSUNITY, INC., RESOLVER INC., RSA SECURITY LLC, SAI GLOBAL, VENMINDER, INC.

The Third Party Risk Management Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

According to today’s world, TPRM capabilities need to be technology-driven to report generation, automate processes, analyze information that TPRM activities create, and track overall enhancements. The TPRM automation boards increases efficiency along with productivity, reduces overall cost of the TPRM program, and qualifies effective monitoring of current activities, counting third-party risks and compliance through a centralized platform. This delivers a reliable client user experience and reduces human errors. Industrial players have implemented various strategies, such as new product launches and product enhancements, partnerships, strategic investments, and acquisitions, to develop their presence in the TPRM market

TPRM solution support organizations to recognize and reduce the risks that arise while outsourcing a few operations or activities, which is the main factor driving the growth of the market. Various groups operating in different industries have been seeing the implementation of robust solutions to reduce the risks related to the management of vendors. However, the enterprise attracts the fact that organization groups work with a complex network of third party connections. In the growing business scenario, handling third party contracts has become gradually challenging. Third-party risk management empowers businesses to evade expensive billing errors and unnecessary contract management inefficiencies by involving the benefits of analytics.

Leading Key Players:

BITSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

GENPACT

KPMG LLP

METRICSTREAM INC.

OPTIV SECURITY INC.

PROCESSUNITY, INC.

RESOLVER INC.

RSA SECURITY LLC

SAI GLOBAL

VENMINDER

