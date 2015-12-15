Identify Hidden Opportunities of Sex Reassignment Surgery Market

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (United States), Transgender Surgery Institute of Southern California (United States), Rumercosmetics (United States), Chettawut Plastic Surgery Centre (Thailand), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (Thailand), Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery (United States) and Yeson Voice Centre (South Korea)

Summary:

Sex reassignment surgery (SRS) has proven to be an effective mediation for the patient with gender dysphoria. For instance, according to the study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2018, over 1 million adults in the United States were suffering from gender dysphoria. Additionally, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 2,885 male to female and 6,691 female to male sex reassignment surgeries were performed in 2018. Increasing awareness about transgender issues and accessibility related to SRS procedures expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period. According to AMA, the market for Sex Reassignment Surgery is expected to register a CAGR of 24.12% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of Sex Change Surgeries and Growing Prevalence of Gender Dysphoria.



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Sex Change Surgeries

Growing Prevalence of Gender Dysphoria

Market Trend

Rising Awareness Regarding Transgender Issues

Increase in Government Support of the Developing Countries

Restraints

High Cost of Reassignment Surgical Procedure

Lack of Reimbursement Policies in Some Regions

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure Worldwide and Growing Demand from the Developing Economies

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Sex Reassignment Surgery segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Gender Transition (Male To Female (Facial, Breast, and Genitals), Female To Male (Facial, Chest, and Genitals)), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sex Reassignment Surgery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Sex Reassignment Surgery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Sex Reassignment Surgery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sex Reassignment Surgery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Sex Reassignment Surgery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Sex Reassignment Surgery market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Sex Reassignment Surgery market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Sex Reassignment Surgery market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

