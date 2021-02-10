Online Gambling Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The report gives the description of the competitive landscape of the market, market dividends, and an explanation of the foremost companies. Momentous financial deals that have molded this industry in the previous years are also documented. The strategies tendencies also highlights the predictable future expansions in the online gambling and commends approaches.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the online gambling industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the online gambling industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The current consumer landscape suggests that consumers are preferring online gambling over offline mode of gambling. Hence, online gaming products are expected to offer new revenue opportunities for online gaming service providers.

In product type segment, the market for casino sub-segment is estimated to grow at the CAGR 10.2% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in streaming over the internet and stability of the servers, which enable the companies to offer real time experience and comfort to the players. There has been significant demand for online casino by millennials, which is expected to further drive the market.

The â€œGlobal Online Gambling Market Size 2017 by Type (Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Bingo and Others) by Device (Mobile and Desktop) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025â€ study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In 2018, mobile the sub segment of the device segment dominated the global online gambling market. The segment accounted USD 26.99 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period. The enhanced convenience offered by mobile phones which allows the gamblers access to their favorite gambling websites and app from anywhere anytime is expected to boost the market. In 2018, the mobile devices occupied a share of 64.40%. Advances in mobile phone technology and explosion of mobile gambling into the online gaming industry has made the entire gambling process easy and user friendly for those who choose smartphones over desktop or tablets.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is leading the global online gambling market driven by increasing population across the demographics, and newly developing markets such as India, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia due to internet penetration. Europe and North America held the first and second largest market value shares respectively. Other developing markets in countries such as Brazil and Argentina are going to drive the market for South America which is the second fastest growing markets globally.

William Hill, Bet365, PP+B, Betsson, Ladbrokes, Amaya, GVC Holdings, 888 holdings, Skybetting & gaming and Unibet(Kindred Group) are the leading players present within the global online gambling market.

