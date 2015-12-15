Massive Growth on Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market by 2027: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Worldwide Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications (Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography; is a specialized and in-depth study of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals industry with a focus on the global market trend. The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003751/

The major players operating in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market include Cardinal Health, IBA Worldwide, Curium, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Bayer AG, Positron Corporation, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Bracco, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., and Advanced Accelerator Applications.

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. During January 2019, Curium and Progenics entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize PyL in Europe. This agreement has helped the companies to offer better products to its customers across the globe.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced nuclear medicines in order to increase the efficiency of imaging processes in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of neurologic disorders such as, Alzheimer’s and others along as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

Global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, based on the applications, was segmented as, diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of 70.6% of the radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders.

Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders. Also, nuclear medicine provide better diagnostic information about the functioning of a specific organ, as it uses radiation. Hence, owing to the above statements, this segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003751/

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]