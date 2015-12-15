Transplant Diagnostics Market Current and Future Outlook By Global Emerging Players – Abbott, Illumina, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic

Worldwide Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product & Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables and Software & Services), Type (Solid Organ Transplantation, Soft Tissue Transplantation and Stem Cell Transplantation), Technology (Molecular Assays and Non-Molecular Assays), Application (Diagnostic Applications and Research Applications), End User (Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes and Independent Reference Laboratories); is a specialized and in-depth study of the Transplant Diagnostics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The market for transplant diagnostics is expected to grow due to factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. In addition, the opportunities being offered from emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the transplant diagnostics market include,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Omixon Inc.

The Asia Pacific vaccines market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to rapid growth of pharmaceutical industries, emergence of new local players with competitive vaccine portfolio.

Driving factors such as, growing focus on immunization programs, increasing support for vaccine development, rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the complexity and cost of vaccine manufacturing and soaring costs of vaccines are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, robust pipeline of vaccines is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years.

The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global transplant diagnostics market, based on product & services was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. In 2018, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for reagents & consumables is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising need for diagnostic as well as research purposes.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December, 2018, The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Dengvaxia, Sanofi’s dengue vaccine. The marketing authorization follows the October 18, 2018, recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to approve use of the dengue vaccine in European endemic areas. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Transplant Diagnostics market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market by 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

