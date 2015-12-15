Oilfield Surfactants Market 2020 Latest trends & dynamics, Competitive benchmarking, opportunities, Company shares, forecasts to 2027

Oilfield surfactants are chemicals which efficiently subordinate the surface tension between a fluid and a solid. Oilfield surfactants have numerous chemical and physical properties that can be exploited in the stages of production, drilling, refining, enhanced oil recovery, and stimulation. Its applications differ from corrosion inhibition, asphaltene dispersants, emulsifiers, oil-wetters, demulsifier intermediates paraffin inhibitors, foamers, water-wetters, and defoamers. The type of surfactant performance is dictated by the chemical structure, specifically the structural groups on the molecule.

Key market players mentioned in the report:-

– Schlumberger Limited

– Halliburton

– Nalco Champion

– BASF SE

– Baker Hughes Company

– Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– Clariant AG

– Solvay

– Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

The global oilfield surfactants market is segmented on the metal class of substrate into synthetic and bio-based. On the basis of application the oilfield surfactants market is segmented into drilling and stimulation. By surfactant class the oilfield surfactants market is segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic, polymeric, amphoteric, and others

