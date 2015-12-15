Body Control Modules Market Key Growth Dynamics and Regional Assessment with Forecast 2027

A processor-based power distribution component that is used for controlling the electrical system in vehicles is defined as body control module (BCM). The BCM gathers data from the various automotive sensors integrated on the vehicle, and then uses it for controlling functions such as fuel injection, climate control, spark timing, and active safety systems. With numerous functions being integrated into a smaller space coupled with the ever-increasing demands for comfort by the passengers, a BCM is expected to provide high-level integration and provide high-quality semiconductor solution.

The exclusive report on Body Control Modules Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM).

1.Bosch GmBH

2.Continental AG

3.Delphi Automotive PLC

4.Denso Corporation

5.HELLA

6.Infineon Technologies AG

7.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.Renesas Electronics Corporation

9.Texas Instruments Inc.

10.Visteon Corporation

The Body Control Modules Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

The Body Control Modules Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The global body control modules market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and application. Based on type, the body control modules market is segmented into Controller Area Network (CAN) Bus and Local Interconnect Network (LIN) Bus. The body control modules market on the basis of vehicle type is classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and medium and heavy commercial vehicle. The body control modules market on the basis of application is segmented into engine, transmission, powertrain, airbag, and others.

