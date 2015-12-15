Out of Band Authentication Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2027 – CA Technologies, Censornet, Early Warning, Deepnet Security, Gemalto, Securenvoy, Strike Force, Telesign, Symantec, Vasco Data Security International

Out of Band Authentication Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Out of Band Authentication Market.

Many of the consumers depend on the internet for transactions that has majorly heightened the frequency of cyber-attacks. Organizations, in order to counter this are implementing various authentication methods including hardware one-time-passwords (OTP) tokens, phone-based authentication, software OTP tokens, and others, for making online transactions safer. Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a technique that uses two different simultaneously working networks for verification. This system offers added protection against unauthorized access and prevents the incidents of hacking and frauds.

Increase in the volume of online transactions paired with the rising concerns regarding increase of advanced threat have propelled the growth of out of band authentication market. However, factors including high product association costs impede the market growth to a considerable extent.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CA Technologies

Censornet Ltd.

Early Warning Services LLC

Deepnet Security

Gemalto N.V.

Securenvoy Ltd.

Strike Force Technologies Inc.

Telesign

Symantec Corporation

Vasco Data Security International

The “Global Out of Band Authentication Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Out of Band Authentication industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Out of Band Authentication market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Out of Band Authentication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Out of Band Authentication market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on premises. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Out of Band Authentication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Out of Band Authentication Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Out of Band Authentication market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Out of Band Authentication market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Out of Band Authentication Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Out of Band Authentication Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Out of Band Authentication Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Out of Band Authentication Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

