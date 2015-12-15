AI-powered Storage Market Business Opportunities 2027 – Top Companies are Dell, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Micron, NetApp, Pure Storage, Samsung

AI-powered Storage Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of AI-powered Storage market.

The AI-powered storage is gaining traction on account of increasing number of high performance compute (HPC) data centers. The growing demand of artificial intelligence and use of advanced analytics is creating the need for AI storage infrastructure. Growth of digital data and rise in connected devices and favorable government policies in countries such as China create a lucrative landscape for the key players of AI-powered storage market in this region. Market vendors are focus on product launches, collaborations, and other inorganic growth strategies to stay competitive.

The AI-powered storage market is anticipated to register decent growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth in data volumes coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services. Also, increasing demand for artificial intelligence in high performance computing data centers is influencing the market growth. However, data-security concerns associated with cloud and server-based services may hamper the growth of the AI-powered storage market during the forecast period. On the other hand, cross-industry partnerships and collaborations offer lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the AI-powered Storage market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI-powered Storage market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI-powered Storage market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Micron Technology, Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

Pure Storage, Inc.

Samsung

The “Global AI-powered Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI-powered Storage market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global AI-powered Storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI-powered Storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global AI-powered storage market is segmented on the basis of offering, storage medium, storage system, and industry vertical. By offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on storage medium, the market is segmented as hard disk drive and solid-state drive. On the basis of the storage system, the market is segmented as network-attached storage systems, direct-attached storage systems, and storage area network. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, telecom, media & entertainment, government, cloud service providers, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AI-powered Storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global AI-powered Storage Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI-powered Storage market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI-powered Storage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the AI-powered Storage Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the AI-powered Storage Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of AI-powered Storage Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global AI-powered Storage Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

