Emerging Trends to witness the Logistics Automation Market at a CAGR of 14.3% till 2027

The global logistics automation market accounted for US$ 39,286.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 121,343.3 Bn in 2027. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the positive growth outlook towards the utilization of robotics in warehouses is expected to drive the logistics automation worldwide. However, the challenges related to high cost of implementation of logistics automation may restrain the future growth of the logistics automation market. Despite these limitations, the continuous growth in retail & e-commerce sector is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the logistics automation market during the forecast period. Some of the leading players in logistics automation market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their production capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. Also, the players are focusing on receiving numerous strategies to focus strongly on the logistics automation market. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the logistics automation market.

The logistics automation market has been segmented on the basis of components, mode of freight transport application, end user industry, and geography. Based on components, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware segment represented the largest share of the overall logistics automation market throughout the forecast period, however, services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing. Based on end-user industry, the logistics automation market has been segmented into retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, oil and gas, food and beverage, automotive, healthcare and pharmaceutical, others. In 2018, retail and e-commerce contributed a substantial share in the global logistics automation market. Geographically, the logistics automation market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the logistics automation market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019–2027. It has contributed more than 30% to the overall revenue of the logistics automation market in the year 2018. The Europe and North America held the second and third position in the global logistics automation market in 2018 with market shares of >26% and >21%, respectively. The market in APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2027. Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and South America are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the logistics automation market players during 2019–2027.

The overall logistics automation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the logistics automation market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global logistics automation market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the logistics automation market. Some of the players present in logistics automation market are Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, and VITRONIC among others.

