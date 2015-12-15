Laboratory Information Management Software Market Technology, Service, Major Factors, Key Players, Segments, Trends and Future Forecast 2023
The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Laboratory Information Management Software manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
A laboratory information management system (LIMS), sometimes referred to as a laboratory information system (LIS) or laboratory management system (LMS), is a software-based laboratory and information management system with features that support a modern laboratory’s operations.
The major factors are the increase in disease challenges and food demanding caused by growing population across the world, which propel increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the growing need for Laboratory Information Management Software to support a modern laboratory’s operations. According to a brand new research, the global Laboratory Information Management Software market expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2021.
In terms of geography, the North America is dominating the Laboratory Information Management Software market, owing to their technological advancements, well established medical insurance, lots of research giants, and government supports, according to research, the North America is expecting to maintain the global leader role during the forecast period.
Region followed by Asia Pacific, since the developing markets such as India and China and the increasing number of asset management companies provides significant growth opportunities for the Laboratory Information Management Software services market. On the other hand, factors such the increasing focus to cut costs among healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, and the high cost of equipment service contracts may restrain market growth.
Asia is expected to register the highest growth in the Laboratory Information Management Software market, by region. This is due to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries on developing.
Global top manufacturers operating in Laboratory Information Management Software market are LabWare, LabVantage Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Agile Frameworks, Attune Technologies, Autoscribe Informatics, Broughton Software, Comp Pro Med, Core Informatics, EUSOFT, HighPoint Solutions, LabLynx Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Quartz Imaging Corporation, Simple Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Software, echsol, imeless Medical Systems among others.
Laboratory Information Management Software Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The report firstly introduced the Laboratory Information Management Software basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
