Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segment, Technology, Application and Region till 2023

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Active Implantable Medical Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Technological advancements, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing research and development activities have been driving the growth of the global active implantable medical devices market. The market is further expected to gain revenue due to increasing geriatric population and incidence of neurological disorders. Development of subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators along with the increasing demand from developing nations is expected to create ample growth opportunities in the global active implantable medical devices market.

The global Active Implantable Medical Devices market was estimated at USD$ 16.99 Billion in 2016, and is anticipated to reach USD$ 24.85 Billion by 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2017 and 2021. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, investments and funds to develop technologically advanced products, expanded applications of neurostimulators, and favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the implantable and life-sustaining devices market in 2016, owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, development of technologically advanced devices, and increasing demand for these devices in emerging countries.

North America is the largest regional segment for the active implantable medical devices market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growth in geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, growing demand for advanced technologies to develop advanced products, and less stringent regulations.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Report by Material, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the Active Implantable Medical Devices basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Table of Contents

Part I Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Overview

Chapter One Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Overview

1.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Definition

1.2 Active Implantable Medical Devices Classification Analysis

1.2.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 Active Implantable Medical Devices Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 Active Implantable Medical Devices Application Analysis

1.3.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 Active Implantable Medical Devices Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Product Market Development Overview

1.6 Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two Active Implantable Medical Devices Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Active Implantable Medical Devices Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

Part II Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Product Development History

3.2 Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Competitive Landscape Analysis

3.3 Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Development Trend

Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

4.1 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

4.2 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

4.3 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

4.4 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

4.5 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

4.6 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Five Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Key Manufacturers Analysis

5.1 Company A

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.1.3 Product Application Analysis

5.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.1.5 Contact Information

5.2 Company B

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.2.3 Product Application Analysis

5.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.2.5 Contact Information

5.3 Company C

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.3.3 Product Application Analysis

5.3.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.3.5 Contact Information

5.4 Company D

5.4.1 Company Profile

5.4.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.4.3 Product Application Analysis

5.4.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.4.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Six Asia Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Development Trend

6.1 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

6.2 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

6.3 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

6.4 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

6.5 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

6.6 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part III North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis

7.1 North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Product Development History

7.2 North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Competitive Landscape Analysis

7.3 North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Development Trend

Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

8.1 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

8.2 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

8.3 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

8.4 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

8.5 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

8.6 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Nine North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Key Manufacturers Analysis

9.1 Company A

9.1.1 Company Profile

9.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

9.1.3 Product Application Analysis

9.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

9.1.5 Contact Information

9.2 Company B

9.2.1 Company Profile

9.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

9.2.3 Product Application Analysis

9.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

9.2.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Ten North American Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Development Trend

10.1 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

10.2 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

10.3 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

10.4 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

10.5 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

10.6 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part IV Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis

11.1 Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Product Development History

11.2 Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Competitive Landscape Analysis

11.3 Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Development Trend

Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

12.1 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

12.2 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

12.3 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

12.4 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

12.5 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

12.6 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Thirteen Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Key Manufacturers Analysis

13.1 Company A

13.1.1 Company Profile

13.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

13.1.3 Product Application Analysis

13.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

13.1.5 Contact Information

13.2 Company B

13.2.1 Company Profile

13.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

13.2.3 Product Application Analysis

13.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

13.2.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Fourteen Europe Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Development Trend

14.1 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

14.2 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

14.3 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

14.4 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

14.5 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

14.6 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part V Active Implantable Medical Devices Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Active Implantable Medical Devices Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

15.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Marketing Channels Status

15.2 Active Implantable Medical Devices Marketing Channels Characteristic

15.3 Active Implantable Medical Devices Marketing Channels Development Trend

15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Active Implantable Medical Devices New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

17.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis

17.2 Active Implantable Medical Devices Project SWOT Analysis

17.3 Active Implantable Medical Devices New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

18.1 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

18.2 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

18.3 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

18.4 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

18.5 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

18.6 2014-2019 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Nineteen Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Development Trend

19.1 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Overview

19.2 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Production Market Share Analysis

19.3 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Demand Overview

19.4 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Supply Demand and Shortage

19.5 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Import Export Consumption

19.6 2019-2023 Active Implantable Medical Devices Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Twenty Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Industry Research Conclusions

