E-Bike market is projected to at a CAGR of 23.6% to 2027

“This E-Bike research study consists of the historical data from and forecasts till 2027. The report is created keeping in mind to make it a valuable source of information for market specialists in readily accessible documents. The documents are curated with clearly presented graphs and figures.

The global e-bike market accounted for US$ 35,862.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 224,014.2 Bn in 2027. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the positive growth outlook towards the growing demand of e-bike to reduce traffic congestions is expected to drive the e-bike worldwide. However, the challenges related to underdeveloped charging and cycling infrastructure in developing countries may restrain the future growth of the e-bike market. Despite these limitations, the growing adoption of bike sharing services is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the e-bike market during the forecast period. Some of the leading players in e-bike market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich their production capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe. Also, the players are focusing on receiving numerous strategies to focus strongly on the e-bike market. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the e-bike market.

The e-bike market has been segmented on the basis of battery type, motor type, class, mode, and geography. Based on battery type, the market has been segmented into lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, and lead acid. The lithium-ion segment represented the largest share of the overall e-bike market throughout the forecast period, and is expected to be the fastest-growing. Based on motor type, the e-bike market has been segmented into hub motor, and mid motor. In 2018, hub motor contributed a substantial share in the global e-bike market. On the basis of class the market is segmented into Class-I, Class-II, and Class-III. Similarly, based on mode the e-bike market is bifurcated into pedal assist mode, and throttle mode. Geographically, the e-bike market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

APAC region held the largest share of the e-bike market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019–2027. It has contributed more than 70% to the overall revenue of the e-bike market in the year 2018. The Europe and North America held the second and third position in the global e-bike market in 2018 with market shares of >20% and >5%, respectively. The market in MEA is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2027. Other developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa and South America are also anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the e-bike market players during 2019–2027.

The overall e-bike market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the e-bike market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global e-bike market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the e-bike market. Some of the players present in e-bike market are Haibike, Aventon Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. among others.

