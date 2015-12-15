Micro Mobile Data Center Market Accruals of Tremendous Growth By 2027 At ~ 21.7% of CAGR; Says alexareports.com

“This Micro Mobile Data Center research study consists of the historical data from and forecasts till 2027. The report is created keeping in mind to make it a valuable source of information for market specialists in readily accessible documents. The documents are curated with clearly presented graphs and figures.

The global micro mobile data center market accounted for US$ 1.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 8.35 Bn by 2027. Currently, the micro mobile data center market is gaining high momentum across the globe. Data localisation laws act holds a significant position in boosting the growth of the entire data center industry. Countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, India, and Netherlands among others are witnessing huge growth in data generation which is forecasted to boost the growth of micro data center market. The aforesaid factors plays a major role in driving the micro mobile data center market during the forecast period.

Globally, micro mobile data center market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to continuous generation in the amount of data. The micro data centers are considered as a logical response to rising Big Data and the IoT. The demand for industrial automation and industry 4.0 is flourishing with huge demand due to the development of ground-breaking technologies. The IT companies, utilities, and cities throughout the globe are installing a large number of additional data centers. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world. North America held the largest share of the micro mobile data center market in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2019–2027. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region across the globe. Europe and Asia Pacific held the second and third position in the global micro mobile data center market in 2018 with market shares of 26% and 22% respectively.

