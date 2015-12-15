Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market 2019; Competitive Players is Enhancing the Growth at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2027

The global content disarm and reconstruction market accounted for US$ 185.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027. The global content disarm and reconstruction would account for US$ 571.3 Bn by 2027. Digital transformation or digitalization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities and business models. This digitalization revolution around the world presents a massive opportunity for businesses to utilize digital services and automation in order to transform their business models and existing processes for increasing operational efficiency and revenue. End-to-end business process optimization, operational efficiency, reduction of cost, and human errors are some of the major drivers for digital transformation in any industry. In the past few decades, the proliferation of smart devices, digital services, IoT, and artificial intelligence have been increasing exponentially. The paradigm shift of companies from traditional processes to digital and automated processes has reaped multiple benefits for the enterprises ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. Digital transformation has become a must requirement for sustainable growth of any enterprise owing to the demanding nature of customers and rising industry completion. However, with multiple advantages, digitalization also increasing the exposure of companies towards cyber-attacks. Government institutions, insurance companies, healthcare institutions, financial firms, and critical infrastructure organizations are some of the most targeted enterprises for cyber criminals. The increasing security concerns across these industries are projected to drive the growth of content disarm and reconstruction market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The global content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, application, end-user and geography. Based on component, the content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented as software and services. Based on deployment, the content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented as on-Premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented as large and SMEs. Based on application, the content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented into web, email, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), and removable devices. Based on end-user, the content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented into government, BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others. Geographically, the content disarm and reconstruction market is segmented into five strategic regions — North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM.

The key players operating in the global content disarm and reconstruction market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cybace Solutions, Deep Secure Ltd., Fortinet, Inc., odix, OPSWAT, Inc., ReSec Technologies, Sasa Software, Votiro, Inc., YazamTech among others.

The overall global content disarm and reconstruction market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global content disarm and reconstruction market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the content disarm and reconstruction market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the content disarm and reconstruction industry.

