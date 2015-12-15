The Global Helicopter Tourism Market To Grow At a CAGR Of Approximately 4.7% For The Forecast Period till 2027

The global helicopter tourism market accounted for US$ 851.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 1,253.9 Mn in 2027. The rising growth in tourism industry paired with positive economic outlook and increasing interest towards aerial sightseeing are few of the factors driving the helicopter tourism market worldwide. However, striking number of past helicopter accidents may restrain the future growth of helicopter tourism market. Despite these limitations, widening scope in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the helicopter tourism market during the forecast period.

Many scenic destinations in the developing economies are becoming popular helicopter tourism destinations. For instance, Nepal is leveraging the helicopter tourism potential over the Himalayan ranges, the Mt. Everest range. Nepal Helicopter tours offer helicopter tourism services for Simikot Trek, Dolpo Trek, and to sightsee hidden valleys in Nepal Himalayas. Furthermore, India’s Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) planned to have a helipad for heli-tours. The project was commissioned by the Government recently. The work on the same is expected to be completed by May 2020. It is anticipated that the introduction of helicopter rides will be adding another attraction to the adventure tourism portfolio of the state. The activity will turn into a major attraction for the tourists as the rides will offer to get a sky-view of Goa with the help of various circuits of the heli-tours. Such initiatives are anticipated to be opportunistic for the helicopter tourism market growth. Further, the emergence and of heli-taxis is projected to further drive the growth of the helicopter tourism market.

The market for helicopter tourism has been segmented on the basis of tourism type, ownership type, and geography. The helicopter tourism market based on tourism type is sub-segmented into general tourism and customized tourism. The customized tourism segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the helicopter tourism market.

“Request your Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/345691

The helicopter tourism market on the basis of ownership type is segmented into fractional ownership and charter service. The fractional ownership type led the helicopter tourism market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for helicopter tourism by geography is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American region is expected to hold the lion’s share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.

The overall helicopter tourism market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the helicopter tourism market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global helicopter tourism market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the helicopter tourism market. Some of the players present in helicopter tourism market are Accretion Aviation, Birds Eye View Helicopters, Chicago Helicopter Tours, Grand Canyon Helicopters, Helicopter Flight Services Inc., Liberty Helicopter, Maverick Helicopter, Sundance Helicopters, Zip Aviation, and Cape Town Helicopters among others.

Reasons to buy

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global helicopter tourism market

• Highlights key businaess priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global helicopter tourism market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Click Here To Get Exclusive Discount @ https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/345691

Thank you for your time. You can also ask for individual chapter wise or section or region wise report version.

About Us:

Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data. Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

Contact Us:

Alexa Reports

Ph no: +1-408-844-4624 / +91- 7030626939

Email: [email protected]

Site: https://www.alexareports.com

“