Saudi Arabia Liquid Filtration market is projected to at a CAGR of 5.1% to 2027

“This Saudi Arabia Liquid Filtration Market research study consists of the historical data from and forecasts till 2027. The report is created keeping in mind to make it a valuable source of information for market specialists in readily accessible documents. The documents are curated with clearly presented graphs and figures.

The Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market is accounted to US$ 77.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 119.8 Mn by 2027. The liquid filtration is the process of removal or separation of undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from fluids. Liquid filtration system consists of various components such as demister pads, random packing rings, structured packing, vane mist eliminator among others. The liquid filtration system consists of polymer and metal liquid filter housings that available for used in controlling water, collecting dust particles, refining solvents, petrochemicals and chemicals. Liquid filtration system is also used for the sterilization method in laboratories, processing of oils and fats from animal and vegetable source. Latest advanced filtration technology such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration where it removes particles of 0.001–0.1 µm from fluids are gaining popularity in dairy industry, metal industry and others.

The Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market is bifurcated based on product into polymer, cotton and wool. The polymer segment accounted for the largest share in the Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market. Polymers possess a broad range of properties which makes it an essential and ubiquitous element. Polymers are used to minimize the use of energy and helps to conduct the process of filtration in high-stress and high-temperature conditions. Poly oxythelene and polyvinylidene fluoride are used to make the filtration systems. Further, constant focus upon research and development activities on polymer materials is further expected to improve its properties which is further expected to produce high demand for polymers. These factors are projected to boost the demand for polymer over the forecast period and is propel the growth of the Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market.

Strict regulations governing the treatment of industrial and municipal wastes is driving the growth of the liquid filtration market. The industrial wastes include high flammable material, corrosive materials, active and toxic materials residues from industrial activity that poses a threat to public health or the environment. The Saudi government is aware of the critical demand for industrial waste management solutions, and thus investing heavily to solve this problem. Government authorities such as The General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection, MODON, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu among others issues many environmental protection laws and regulations, standards and special requirements for hazardous waste management and regulates the hazardous industrial waste sector within cities independently. The companies operating in various industrial sector are also equally concerned about the environment and public health thus supporting the government initiatives by participating into it. The companies have adopted latest technologies to optimize the utilization of raw materials and reduce the excretion of industrial waste. This is driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market.

The growth of the Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market is primarily attributed to the presence strong oil and gas manufacturers who continuously are looking forward to expand their production to meet emerging demand in the future. The companies are investing heavily in technologies and modern developments to filter the liquids and reduce the cost of operations. Thus the use of filtration systems in oil and gas industry helps refiners to increase production capabilities, reduce costs, and generate increased revenues and profits which drives the demand for liquid filters in Saudi Arabia. Also, stringent regulations related to the treatment of industrial and municipal wastes is further driving the growth of Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market.

Some of the players present in Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market are 3M Company, Freudenberg Group, Lenntech B.V., Sulzer Ltd, Filter Concept Private Limited, Pall Corporation, Salfi Filtration Company and JFC Arabia Ltd among others.

The overall Saudi Arabia liquid filtration market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the liquid filtration market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the liquid filtration market.

