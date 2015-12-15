Emerging Trends to witness the Dental Laboratories Market at a CAGR of 5.7% till 2027

The global dental laboratories market is expected to reach US$ 54,008.10 Mn in 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of dental laboratories include rising prevalence of tooth loss, advantages of CAD/CAM dentistry and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. Also, the technological developments in restorative dentistry are likely to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years. Besides, the high cost of equipment and installation and the dearth of skilled professionals in dental laboratories is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.

A dental laboratory refers to an organization that manufactures or customized dental products such as dentures, implants, a crown (cap), veneers, and others. A dental laboratory plays a vital role in the restorative dentistry. It is responsible for manufacturing and providing outsourcing of dental esthetic products. It is owned by a dentist, and dental technicians are employed for assistance.

The global dental laboratories market is segmented by material, equipment, prosthetics and application. Based on the material, the market is segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics and others. Based on the equipment, the market is segmented into dental milling, dental articulators, furnaces and dental scanners. On the basis of prosthetics, the market is categorized as dental bridges, dental crowns and dentures. The global dental laboratories market is classified on the basis of application into restorative, endodontic implants and orthodontic.

