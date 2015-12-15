New standards set for Dental Surgery Instruments Market grow at a CAGR of 5.8% till 2027

“This Dental Surgery Instruments Market research study consists of the historical data from and forecasts till 2027. The report is created keeping in mind to make it a valuable source of information for market specialists in readily accessible documents. The documents are curated with clearly presented graphs and figures.

The global dental surgery instruments market is expected to reach US$ 8,002.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,868.42 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of dental surgery instruments include the rising incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in dental surgery instruments market are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Also, the rising dental tourism in the emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years.

Dental surgery instruments refer to products that are used to conduct dental treatment surgeries. These instruments are based on various mechanisms and innovative designs that helps to reduce trauma during certain procedures that helps in reducing patient discomfort as well as post-operative pain. The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising around the world. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. According to a report of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are losing at least one tooth per month.

The global dental surgery instruments market is segmented by product, therapeutic area and end user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into instruments, and consumables. In 2018, the instruments segment accounted for the largest market share in the global dental surgery instruments market by product. The dominant share of this segment is attributed to rising demand for dental instruments for performing various surgical procedures. Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas. The restorative dentistry segment held the largest share of the market. Based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics. The clinics segment held the largest share of the market.

Some of the critical primary and secondary sources included in the report are, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, World Health Organization (WHO), American College of Prosthodontists, Association Dentaire Française, and others.

