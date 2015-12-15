Enteral Feeding Devices market is projected to at a CAGR of 6.2% to 2027

“This Enteral Feeding Devices Market research study consists of the historical data from and forecasts till 2027. The report is created keeping in mind to make it a valuable source of information for market specialists in readily accessible documents. The documents are curated with clearly presented graphs and figures.

The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of enteral feeding devices include growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care settings and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Also, continuously calculating nutritional losses to providing feeding compensation in real time and artificial intelligence for managing the cumulative energy balance and the nutritional strategy are likely to have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years. Besides, rising disposable income is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Enteral feeding devices refer to products that are used for enteral feeding procedures. These devices are inserted into the body through a minimally invasive procedure. Some of the common medical conditions requiring the use of enteral feeding devices include strokes, GI dysfunction, cancer, neurological disorders are among others. The enteral feeding devices comprise of enteral feeding pumps, feeding tubes, and accessories.

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented by product, material, age group, application, and end user. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, enteral feeding pumps, administration sets, enteral syringes, and consumables. On the basis of material, the market is classified as, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane and silicone. Based on age group, the market is categorized as, pediatrics and adults. Based on the application, the market is segmented into oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hyper metabolism and other applications. Also, on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical center and home care.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Australian Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (AuSPEN), World Health Organization (WHO), European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN), Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), and others.

