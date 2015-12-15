Global ERP Software Market 2020 Consumption, Trends, Growth, Types, Applications, Key Players & Forecast till 2023
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.
According to this study, over the next five years the ERP Software market will register a 0.08 CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in ERP Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ERP Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the ERP Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On premise ERP
Cloud-based ERP
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SAP
Oracle
Sage
Infor
Microsoft
Kronos
Epicor
IBM
Totvs
Workday
UNIT4
YonYou
Cornerstone
Kingdee
Digiwin
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global ERP Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of ERP Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global ERP Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the ERP Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of ERP Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global ERP Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global ERP Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 ERP Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 ERP Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On premise ERP
2.2.2 Cloud-based ERP
2.3 ERP Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global ERP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 ERP Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Manufacturing
2.4.2 BFSI
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.5 Telecom
2.4.6 Others
2.5 ERP Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global ERP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global ERP Software by Players
3.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global ERP Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global ERP Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 ERP Software by Regions
4.1 ERP Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas ERP Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC ERP Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe ERP Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa ERP Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas ERP Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas ERP Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas ERP Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC ERP Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC ERP Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC ERP Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe ERP Software by Countries
7.2 Europe ERP Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe ERP Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa ERP Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa ERP Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa ERP Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global ERP Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global ERP Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global ERP Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global ERP Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global ERP Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SAP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.1.3 SAP ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SAP News
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Oracle ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oracle News
11.3 Sage
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Sage ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sage News
11.4 Infor
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Infor ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Infor News
11.5 Microsoft
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Microsoft ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Microsoft News
11.6 Kronos
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Kronos ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Kronos News
11.7 Epicor
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Epicor ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Epicor News
11.8 IBM
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.8.3 IBM ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 IBM News
11.9 Totvs
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Totvs ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Totvs News
11.10 Workday
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 ERP Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Workday ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Workday News
11.11 UNIT4
11.12 YonYou
11.13 Cornerstone
11.14 Kingdee
11.15 Digiwin
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
