Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market 2020 Types, Current Trends, Analysis, Size, Shares, Segments & Forecast till 2023
Plastic ball grid array (PBGA) are BGA packages adopting plastic (epoxy molding compound) as the encapsulation. According to JEDEC standard, PBGA has an overall thickness of over 1.7mm.
According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2404472
This study considers the Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Lead Sphere
Lead-free Sphere
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Communications
Networking
Microprocessors/Controllers
Gate Arrays
Memory Packages
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Amkor Technology
Fujitsu
Advanced Interconnections Corp
ASE Group
NXP Semiconductors
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-plastic-ball-grid-array-pbga-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lead Sphere
2.2.2 Lead-free Sphere
2.3 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Communications
2.4.2 Networking
2.4.3 Microprocessors/Controllers
2.4.4 Gate Arrays
2.4.5 Memory Packages
2.5 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Players
3.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Regions
4.1 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Countries
7.2 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Amkor Technology
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered
11.1.3 Amkor Technology Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Amkor Technology News
11.2 Fujitsu
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered
11.2.3 Fujitsu Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Fujitsu News
11.3 Advanced Interconnections Corp
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered
11.3.3 Advanced Interconnections Corp Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Advanced Interconnections Corp News
11.4 ASE Group
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered
11.4.3 ASE Group Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 ASE Group News
11.5 NXP Semiconductors
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered
11.5.3 NXP Semiconductors Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 NXP Semiconductors News
…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2404472
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155