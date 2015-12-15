Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market 2020 Types, Current Trends, Analysis, Size, Shares, Segments & Forecast till 2023

Plastic ball grid array (PBGA) are BGA packages adopting plastic (epoxy molding compound) as the encapsulation. According to JEDEC standard, PBGA has an overall thickness of over 1.7mm.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Lead Sphere

Lead-free Sphere

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Communications

Networking

Microprocessors/Controllers

Gate Arrays

Memory Packages

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amkor Technology

Fujitsu

Advanced Interconnections Corp

ASE Group

NXP Semiconductors

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lead Sphere

2.2.2 Lead-free Sphere

2.3 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Communications

2.4.2 Networking

2.4.3 Microprocessors/Controllers

2.4.4 Gate Arrays

2.4.5 Memory Packages

2.5 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Players

3.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Regions

4.1 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Countries

7.2 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Amkor Technology

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered

11.1.3 Amkor Technology Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Amkor Technology News

11.2 Fujitsu

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered

11.2.3 Fujitsu Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Fujitsu News

11.3 Advanced Interconnections Corp

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered

11.3.3 Advanced Interconnections Corp Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Advanced Interconnections Corp News

11.4 ASE Group

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered

11.4.3 ASE Group Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 ASE Group News

11.5 NXP Semiconductors

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Product Offered

11.5.3 NXP Semiconductors Plastic Ball Grid Array (PBGA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 NXP Semiconductors News

…

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

