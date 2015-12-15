Global Microgrid Market 2020 Demands, Type of Services, Size, Share, Technology and Market Revenue till 2023
Microgrid is an arrangement of distributed energy sources and loads as a single controllable entity within a well-defined electric boundaries. Microgrids can connect to and disconnect from utility grids, enabling them to operate in a grid-connected and island mode and offering better reliability and grid resilience. Microgrids provide several benefits such as integration of smart grids and grid modernization.
According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Microgrid business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Microgrid market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Microgrid value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Grid-tied (Grid-connected)
Off-grid
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Campus & Institution
Community & Utility
Commercial & Industrial
Defense & Military
Remote Island
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABB
GE
Siemens
Echelon
S&C Electric Co
General Microgrids
Microgrid Solar
Raytheon
Sunverge Energy
Toshiba
NEC
Aquion Energy
EnStorage
SGCC
Moixa
EnSync
Ampard
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Microgrid market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Microgrid market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Microgrid players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Microgrid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Microgrid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
