Global Commercial P2P CDN Market 2020 SWOT Analysis, Competition landscape, Size, Status and Growth Opportunity till 2023

Commercial P2P Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN, hereinafter referred to as PCDN) is a low-cost and high-quality content delivery network service built by leveraging the massive fragmentation of idle resources in edge networks. You can access the service by integrating the PCDN SDK (hereinafter referred to as the SDK) to obtain equivalent (or slightly higher) CDN delivery quality, while significantly reducing delivery costs. It is incredibly useful in situations where you have to serve content in real time, such as ApsaraVideo Live, live streaming, large file downloads, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial P2P CDN market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Commercial P2P CDN business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial P2P CDN market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Commercial P2P CDN value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Video

Non-video

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Media and Entertainment

Gaming

Retail and eCommerce

Education

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Akamai

Alibaba Group

Qumu Corporation

Streamroot

Peer5

Viblast

Globecast

Edgemesh

CDNvideo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial P2P CDN market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Commercial P2P CDN market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial P2P CDN players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial P2P CDN with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Commercial P2P CDN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Commercial P2P CDN Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Commercial P2P CDN Segment by Type

2.2.1 Video

2.2.2 Non-video

2.3 Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Commercial P2P CDN Segment by Application

2.4.1 Media and Entertainment

2.4.2 Gaming

2.4.3 Retail and eCommerce

2.4.4 Education

2.4.5 Healthcare

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Commercial P2P CDN by Players

3.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Commercial P2P CDN Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Commercial P2P CDN by Regions

4.1 Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial P2P CDN by Countries

7.2 Europe Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial P2P CDN by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Forecast

10.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Commercial P2P CDN Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Commercial P2P CDN Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Commercial P2P CDN Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Akamai

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.1.3 Akamai Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Akamai News

11.2 Alibaba Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.2.3 Alibaba Group Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Alibaba Group News

11.3 Qumu Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.3.3 Qumu Corporation Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Qumu Corporation News

11.4 Streamroot

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.4.3 Streamroot Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Streamroot News

11.5 Peer5

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.5.3 Peer5 Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Peer5 News

11.6 Viblast

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.6.3 Viblast Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Viblast News

11.7 Globecast

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.7.3 Globecast Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Globecast News

11.8 Edgemesh

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.8.3 Edgemesh Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Edgemesh News

11.9 CDNvideo

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Commercial P2P CDN Product Offered

11.9.3 CDNvideo Commercial P2P CDN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 CDNvideo News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

