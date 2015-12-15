SSL CERTIFICATION INDUSTRY 2020 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, MANUFACTURERS AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

“SSL Certification Market” report provides in-depth study (Data status 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020 to 2026) on the different market segments, based on Key Players, Types, Product Form, Component, Applications, Geography, Market Size and Share has been provided in the report. This SSL Certification Market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures. SSL Certificates are small data files that digitally bind a cryptographic key to an organization’s details.

When installed on a web server, it activates the padlock and the https protocol (over port 443) and allows secure connections from a web server to a browser. Typically, SSL is used to secure credit card transactions, data transfer and logins, and more recently is becoming the norm when securing browsing of social media sites.

The augmented need for privacy and security is the key driver for the growth of this market. Recently, it has been observed that many consumers prefer online transactions due to advantages like smooth fund management and easy fund transfers. This increase in online transactions is anticipated to foster the instances of data and identity theft, which in turn impels the need for data security during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Comodo

DigiCert

Entrust Datacard

GlobalSign

GoDaddy

Symantec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Organization Validation (OV)

Domain Validation (DV)

Extended Validation (EV)

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SSL Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SSL Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SSL Certification are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

