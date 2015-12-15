NFC POS Terminal Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027

Fast, reliable and effective payments using mobile devices without the hassles of using a card for payment has been realized with the use of NFC technology for contactless payments. The time taken for a single transaction is much lesser than the traditional chip and PIN method. The users have a higher value addition as they do not need to key in the PIN in public or hand the card to the POS operator.

Encouraging demands for contactless payments such as smart cards, high penetration of mobile handsets equipped with NFC technology are some of the factors that are anticipated to drive rapid growth of this market during the forecast period. High costs associated with their deployments is anticipated to hinder the growth of this market in the developing economies in the coming few years. However, the influx of large number of mobile payment solutions is anticipated to further create more opportunities for the NFC POS terminal players in this market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Cybernet, Inc. , Equinox Payments, First Data Corp., Heartland Payment Systems, and Paz Technology Ltd.. Also, Ingenico SA, NEC Technology, SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd., VeriFone Systems., and Castles Technology Co. are few other important players in the NFC POS terminal market.

The “Global NFC POS terminal Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the NFC POS terminal industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global NFC POS terminal market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global NFC POS terminal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global NFC POS terminal market based on product, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall NFC POS terminal market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key NFC POS terminal market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the NFC POS Terminal Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the NFC POS Terminal Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of NFC POS Terminal Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global NFC POS Terminal Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

