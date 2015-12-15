Rear-View Mirror Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

Rear-View Mirror is an automotive component which enables the driver with the clear vision of all object to the side and rear of the vehicle. In cars rear-view mirrors are mounted on the top of the windshield and on the doors so as to get images of rear vehicles from both sides. Many manufactures are focusing on newer technologies for development of innovative rear view mirror.

Increasing demand for safety and increase in number of vehicles are fueling the growth of rear-view mirror whereas the smart mirror which increase the cost of vehicle can act as the restraining factor in the market. Electric rear-view mirror with features such as driving recorder, GPS, navigation system, voice operation, entertainment and many more will add new opportunity for rear-view market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Gentex Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Magna International Inc., and Ficosa Internacional SA. Also, Continental AG, ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD., Mitsuba Corp., TOKAIRIKA CO., LTD., Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. and Murakami Corporation are few other leading players in the rear-view mirror market.

The “Global Rear-View Mirror Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the rear-view mirror industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global rear-view mirror market with detailed market segmentation by type, features, vehicle type, and geography. The global rear-view mirror market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the rear-view mirror players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rear-view mirror market based on type, features, and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall rear view market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key rear-view mirror market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Rear-View Mirror Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Rear-View Mirror Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Rear-View Mirror Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Rear-View Mirror Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

