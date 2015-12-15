Enterprise IP Management Software Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

The Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market accounted for US$ 4,124.6 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ US$ 16,519.8 Mn in 2025.

Enterprise IP management software is an automation system for modern corporate that supports in the tracking of patents, trademarks, copyrights and IP. The software facilitates paperless work and is used by corporates that aims to frame an advanced IT infrastructure and system. This software enables the corporate’s IPR Departments, to perform periodic activities easily, efficiently, effectively and accurately. Trademark IP management software type is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the increasing number of trademarks registered worldwide.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is increasing demand for intellectual property protection and majority of the companies retain their IP in order to sustain the global enterprise competition. IP Assets are valuable and flexible key assets for creating and sustaining enterprise competition. Globalization and trade liberalization have made most it significant for all enterprises including SMEs become competitive on intercontinental platform even if the company is operating in the domestic market only limited to a single country.

The global Enterprise IP Management Software market for the end-user industries is fragmented into BFSI, Information & Technology, automotive, aerospace & defense, research institutes and others. The segmentation is based upon need for enterprise IP management software to improve intellectual property search, analytics and protection of intellectual properties. Information & Technology in the enterprise IP management software market have acquired the biggest share in 2016, followed by pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Research Institutes and Aerospace and defense. Information & Technology industry is the industry that initiates innovations. In the year 2014 tech companies accredited majority patents, which was more than 300,000 utility patents. The IT industries are estimated to further increase at a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Enterprise IP Management Software industry.

